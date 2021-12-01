BRIDGEPORT – Winter season coaches have been announced by the Bridgeport School District.
In high school boys’ basketball, varsity head coach Miguel Garza and assistant John McDougal return to lead the Mustangs for their second season together since the retirement of longtime father and son coaches Dan and Cameron Cavadini.
Both Garza and McDougal stepped in on a one-year interim basis last year and led the team through a very tough COVID situational season, said athletic director Scott Darwood.
Garza and McDougal were asked to return on a permanent basis. McDougal will coach the JV team as well.
For the high school girls’ basketball program, varsity head coach Kate Luttrell asked for and was granted a one-year leave of absence. She will help guide, on a one-year interim contract, Lorena Lopez as her coaching replacement.
“Lorena has an extensive background in coaching Bridgeport-area basketball teams for many years in youth and AAU leagues,” said Darwood. “After her interview she expressed how really excited she is for this opportunity, and says she will work hard to keep a great basketball program.”
Lopez will be assisted by second-year assistant coach Caitlin Huber, who will also coach the JV team.
Head middle school boys’ basketball coach Craig Burke returns for his second year leading the young Mustangs and will be assisted by first-year assistant coach Royce Turner.
Head middle school volleyball coach Susan Schuh and assistant coach Dolly Buckingham return for another year leading the young Fillies, Darwood said.
