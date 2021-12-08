MOSES LAKE - The Bridgeport boys’ basketball team dropped its season opener to Moses Lake Christian on Nov. 30, with the Lions winning 64-54.
Yair Diaz led the Mustangs with 24 points, four assists and three rebounds. Others high scorers for Bridgeport were Drake Morris, 10 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds; Christian Lopez, 7 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, and Tyrel Tonseth, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Scores
Soap Lake 50, Bridgeport 42
Brewster 74, Chelan 70
Brewster 86, Kettle Falls 29
Manson 74, Bridgeport 53
Liberty Bell 44, Omak 40
Davenport 70, Liberty Bell 46
Oroville 48, Curlew 43
Oroville 43, Columbia (Hunters) 36
Tonasket 73, Cascade 53
Tonasket 72, Republic 27
Soap Lake 67, Pateros 16
Lake Roosevelt 64, Reardan 57
Cusick 70, Inchelium 25
Curlew 69, Northport 41
Springdale 66, Republic 42
