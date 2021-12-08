bridgeport boys

Bridgeport senior Yair Diaz draws a charge late in the Mustangs’ game against Soap Lake on Dec. 3. Soap Lake won, 50-42.

 Brad Skiff | Special to The Chronicle

MOSES LAKE - The Bridgeport boys’ basketball team dropped its season opener to Moses Lake Christian on Nov. 30, with the Lions winning 64-54.

Yair Diaz led the Mustangs with 24 points, four assists and three rebounds. Others high scorers for Bridgeport were Drake Morris, 10 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds; Christian Lopez, 7 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, and Tyrel Tonseth, 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Scores

Soap Lake 50, Bridgeport 42

Brewster 74, Chelan 70

Brewster 86, Kettle Falls 29

Manson 74, Bridgeport 53

Liberty Bell 44, Omak 40

Davenport 70, Liberty Bell 46

Oroville 48, Curlew 43

Oroville 43, Columbia (Hunters) 36

Tonasket 73, Cascade 53

Tonasket 72, Republic 27

Soap Lake 67, Pateros 16

Lake Roosevelt 64, Reardan 57

Cusick 70, Inchelium 25

Curlew 69, Northport 41

Springdale 66, Republic 42

