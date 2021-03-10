BRIDGEPORT – Goals by Jenny Farias and Patty Santana in the first half iced a 2-0 soccer victory for Bridgeport High School on March 2 against Manson.
Farias scored in the 13th minute and Santana, from an assist by Karla Torres, scored in the 34th minute, said Fillies head coach Gabe Gonzalez. The second half remained scoreless.
Bridgeport goalie Becky Hernandez had one save for the night, while her team’s offense took 25 shots on Manson’s goal during the match.
“It was a good first game and even though we played the game with 10 players, the girls gave their all in this game to get the win, said Gonzalez.
The teams met again March 6, with Manson prevailing 3-2.
“In this crazy COVID year, teams need to be flexible,” said Manson Athletic Director Eric Sivertson. “When the Trojans’ original opponent had to cancel Saturday’s game, Manson was left looking for an opponent. They found one in Bridgeport; the only catch is that Bridgeport had just beaten Manson early that week.
“So Manson was looking for revenge, and they got it.”
Manson scored in the third and 33rd minutes. Bridgeport’s Santana scored in the 42nd minute, followed by another goal from Jaqueline Lombera in the 44th minute.
Manson broke the tie with a goal in the 75th minute for the victory.
Eighth-grader Addie Richmond led the Trojans with the first two goals of her high school career. Senior Nataly Alejo added the third goal.
Fillies goalie Becky Hernandez had two saves. Bridgeport had 17 shots on goal.
“Despite the Bridgeport Fillies only playing with nine players for the whole game, and falling behind by two goals at the half, the Fillies were able to come back and tie the game, creating many opportunities to score,” said Gonzalez. “They played with everything they had, even when they were getting tired. We are proud of the Fillies and how they never give up.”
Manson will host Pateros on March 13.
Tonasket 7, Liberty Bell 0
Although Tonasket came up short on practices and conditioning during the first week of play, the Tigers topped Liberty Bell 7-0 in a Feb. 27 game at home.
“I was super proud of the team’s playing and conditioning level with only five practices to prepare and new (health) restrictions in place,” said Tonasket coach Marah Norris. “We have a lot to still fine tune, but just to see teams playing again is amazing.”
Striker Emma Wilson had one of her best games and Anna Wilson made beautiful crosses, the coach said. Jareli Pardo and Jacie Deebach were strong on defense and Rachel Bolich did a great job controlling the center.
Scoring for Tonasket were Araceli Torres, 2; Emma Wilson, 2, and Jaylo Bello, Riley Corum and Anna Wilson, one apiece.
