BRIDGEPORT – Omak girls won the May 6 Bridgeport Invitational track and field meet, while Okanogan girls took first at the High Mountain Classic in Cle Elum the same day.
Sedeaju’ Michel led Omak with first-place finishes in the shot put, discus and javelin.
For Okanogan, Afton Wood placed first in the 200-meter dash and both hurdle events.
Bridgeport Invitational
(May 6 at Bridgeport)
Girls
Team – 1, Omak, 112.5. 2, Brewster, 95. 3, Entiat, 80. 4, Cascade, 76. 5, Bridgeport, 68. 6, Oroville, 44.5. 7, Waterville, 28. 8, Liberty Bell, 27. 9, Pateros, 12. 10, Soap Lake, 11. 11, Wilson Creek, 3.
100 - 3, Josie Rios, Bridgeport, 14.19 (PR).
200 – 2, Jennifer Farias, Bridgeport, 29.28 (PR). 3, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 29.60 (PR). 5, Josie Rios, Bridgeport, 29.67 (PR).
400 – 2, Alyssa Davis, Omak, 1:06.76. 3, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 1:08.13.
1,600 – 1, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 5:32.43 (PR). 2, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 5:33.41 (PR). 3, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 6:10.14 (PR). 5, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 7:01.70 (PR).
3,200 – 1, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 13:21.87 (PR). 2, Ava Freese, Omak, 16:51.60.
100 hurdles – 4, Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 19.86 (PR). 5, Allie Fredrickson, Oroville, 21.14.
300 hurdles – 2, Allie Fredrickson, Oroville, 56.79 (PR). 3, Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 57.94 (PR). 4, Rosa Hernandez, Bridgeport, 1:03.28. 5, Linda Meza, Bridgeport, 1:10.71 (PR).
4x100 relay – 1, Bridgeport, 55.06. 4, Oroville, 59.19.
4x200 relay – 1, Bridgeport, 2:00.74. 3, Brewster, 2:08.16.
4x400 relay – 1, Omak, 4:46.70. 2, Brewster, 4:52.74.
Shot put – 1, Sedeaju’ Michel, Omak, 29-06.50. 2, Gimena Hurtado, Brewster, 29-03.50. 4, Maribel Perez, Brewster, 27-00.25.
Discus – 1, Sedeaju’ Michel, Omak, 96-01.00. 2, Gimena Hurtado, Brewster, 90-01.00 (PR). 3, Maribel Perez, Brewster, 84-11.00 (PR). 4, Genesis Moreno, Bridgeport, 84-10.00 (PR). 5, Estrella Delgado Lopez, Omak, 80-03.00.
Javelin – 1, Sedeaju’ Michel, Omak, 97-00.00 (PR). 4, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 68-09.00. 5, Yuliana Pacheco, Brewster, 63-03.00.
High jump – 1, Alyssa Davis, Omak, 4-6.
Long jump – 2, Alyssa Davis, Omak, 14-07.00 (PR). 3, Sage Scott, Pateros, 13-11.00. 4 (tie), Rowan Haigh, Omak, and Faith Hamilton, Oroville, 13-10.00 (PR for Hamilton). 6, Julissa Rincon, Brewster, 13-05.00 (PR).
Triple jump – 1, Lesly Valdovinos, Bridgeport, 28-00.00 (PR). 4, Marta Capote, Oroville, 26-00.00 (PR). 5, Ashley Hernandez, Oroville, 23-10.00 (PR).
Boys
Team – 1, Waterville, 99. 2, Entiat, 88. 3, Omak, 79. 4, Bridgeport, 78. 5, Brewster, 71. 6, Liberty Bell, 42. 7, Cascade, 37. 8, Soap Lake, 22. 9 (tie), Wilson Creek and Pateros, 17. 11, Oroville, 5.
100 – 2, Tyrel Tonseth, Bridgeport, 12.31.
200 – 2, Tyrel Tonseth, Bridgeport, 24.62. 4, Josh Smith, Pateros, 26.78. 5, Jarel Pacheco, Brewster, 27.09.
400 – 2, Dane Hampe, Brewster, 56.11 (PR). 4, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 57.35.
800 – 1, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 2:15.08. 4, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 2:19.67. 5, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 2:20.07.
1,600 – 1, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 4:35.41. 2, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 4:42.21 (PR). 3, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 4:54.19. 4, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 4:55.09 (PR). 5, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 5:19.03.
3,200 – 1, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 11:22.76. 2, Kyle Rider, Omak, 13:14.87.
110 hurdles – 1, Jax Haeberle, Omak, 18.69. 3, Edgar Lopez-Casillas, Bridgeport, 19.87 (PR). 5, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 20.69 (PR).
300 hurdles – 1, Jax Haeberle, Omak, 46.75. 3, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 48.59. 5, Edgar Lopez-Casillas, Bridgeport, 49.91.
4x100 relay – 2, Bridgeport, 49.14.
4x400 relay – 1, Brewster, 3:54.64. 3, Liberty Bell, 4:00.71.
Shot put – 2, Christopher Hernandez, Bridgeport, 36-04.75 (PR). 3, Brayan Gallaga, Brewster, 32-05.75.
Discus – 2, Christopher Hernandez, Bridgeport, 103-10.00. 4, Luis Herrera, Bridgeport, 89-02.00.
Javelin – 3, Danny Dowers, Pateros, 105-11.00. 4, Kaiden Devereaux, Omak, 104-01.00. 5, Morgan Spellman, Liberty Bell, 103-05.00 (PR).
High jump – 1, Jax Haeberle, Omak, 5-6.00 (PR). 3, Kaiden Devereaux, Omak, 5-2.00 (PR). 4, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 4-10.00.
Long jump – 2, Drake Morris, Bridgeport, 17-03.00. 5, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 16-00.50.
Triple jump 1, Drake Morris, Bridgeport, 36-06.50. 2, Kaiden Devereaux, Omak, 35-04.25.
High Mountain Classic
(May 6 at Cle Elum-Roslyn)
Girls
Team – 1, Okanogan, 179. 2, Cashmere, 122. 3, Highland, 63. 4, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 48. 5, Kittitas, 39.5. 6 (tie), Chelan and Quincy, 38. 8 (tie) Goldendale and White Swan, 23. 10, Riverside Christian, 20. 11, Cascade Christian, 8.5 12, Glenwood, 1.
100 – 1, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 13.28. 2, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 13.31.
200 – 1, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 26.94 (PR). 2, Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 27.25 (PR).
400 – 1, Sarah Hamilton, Okanogan, 1:05.67.
1,600 – 2, McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, 6:21.86. 4, Eva Robeck, Okanogan, 6:38.25 (PR).
100 hurdles – 1, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 17.41.
300 hurdles – 1, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 48.81.
4x100 relay – 1, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Tamara Mathison, Lexi Lafferty), 52.68.
4x200 relay – 1, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Janely Viscarra, Tamara Mathison), 1:52.11.
4x400 relay – 2, Okanogan (Briana Barton, McCalla Chesledon, Janely Viscarra, Sarah Hamilton), 4:38.10.
Shot put – 1, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 35-06.50.
Javelin – 1, Taylor Meyer, Okanogan, 128-08 (PR).
High jump – 1, Sarah Hamilton, Okanogan, 4-10.00.
Long jump – 1, Sydney Sparks, Okanogan, 15-06.50. 2, Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 15-03.25.
Triple jump – 1, Daniele Sparks, Okanogan, 34-05.50. 2, Sydney Sparks, Okanoan, 33-00.00.
Boys
Team – 1, Cashmere, 145. 2, Okanogan, 94. 3, Kittitas, 87. 4, Highland, 66. 5, Goldendale, 53. 6, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 42. 7, Chelan, 39. 8, Riverside Christian, 28. 9, White Swan, 17. 10, Quincy, 13. 11, Cascade Christian, 12. 12, Glenwood, 3.
100 – 3, Calvin Yusi, Okanogan, 11.98.
200 – 2, Calvin Yusi, Okanogan, 24.01. 5, Hayden Oyler, Okanogan, 24.57 (PR).
400 – 3, Lane Silverthorn Harvey, Okanogan, 1:00.92. 4, David Huffstetler, Okanogan, 1:01.78 (PR).
300 hurdles – 4, Camden Dillard, Okanogan, 49.03.
4x100 relay – 1, Okanogan (Hayden Oyler, Calvin Yusi, Camden Dillard, Rajay Britton), 47.58.
Shot put – 2, Joseph Cates, Okanogan, 35-03.00. 5, Braydon White, Okanogan, 34-03.00 (PR).
Discus – 3, Joseph Cates, Okanogan, 89-01.50 (PR).
Long jump – 1, Rajay Britton, Okanogan, 21-03.00. 2, Calvin Yusi, Okanogan, 18-09.75 (PR).
District 7 League Championships
(May 3 at Valley Christian)
Girls
Team - 1, Valley Christian, 145. 2, Odessa, 117. 3, Wilbur-Creston, 115. 4, Northport, 40. 5 (tie), Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Mary Walker, 34. 7, Curlew, 24. 8, Wellpinit, 21. 9, Selkirk, 10. Columbia (Hunters), 7. 11 (tie), Harrington and Republic, 6.
100 - 4, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 14.18.
200 - 3, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 29.27.
400 - 2, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 1:07.28. 4, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 1:12.56 (PR).
800 - 4, Chloe Jensen, ACH, 3:19.75. 5, Aurora Wentz, Curlew, 3:26.91 (PR).
3,200 - 2, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 14:12.37. 3, Courtney Starr, Republic, 14:37.14.
100 hurdles - 5, Chloe Jensen, ACH, 21.25.
Long jump - 4, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 14-1.25.
Boys
Team - 1, Valley Christian, 132. 2, Wilbur-Creston, 130. 3, Selkirk, 72. 4, Wellpinit, 63. 5, Mary Walker, 50. 6, Columbia (Hunters), 39. 7 (tie), Northport and Republic, 31. 9, Inchelium, 16. 10, Odessa, 10. 11, Curlew, 3.
100 - 3, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 12.56 (PR).
400 - 2, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 54.78.
1,600 - 4, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 5:13.70.
Shot put - 2, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 40-3.
Discus - 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 113-5.
Javelin - 2, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 136-8 (PR).
Ezra Gordon Invitational
(May 7 at Colville)
Girls
Team - 1, Colville, 298.5. 2, Deer Park, 64. 3, Curlew, 52. 4, Selkirk, 32. 5, Mary Walker, 16.5 6, Republic, 6.
200 – 3, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 32.00.
800 – 3, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 3:11.45 (PR). 4, Aurora Wentz, Curlew, 3:34.42.
1,600 – 2, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 6:29.30 (PR).
3,200 – 2, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 13:36.00 (PR).
Discus – 4, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 69-00.
Javelin – 2, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 72-00.
Boys
Team - 1, Colville, 210. 2, Deer Park, 83.5. 3, Selkirk, 57.5. 4, Mary Walker, 50. 5, Republic, 41. 6, Curlew, 20. 7, Cleveland, 10.
100 – 4, Kaydin Lembcke, Curlew, 12.86.
1,600 – 1, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 5:09.80.
3,200 – 4, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 14:08.70.
4x100 relay – 2, Curlew (Har-Leigh Ciais, Connor McElheran, Owen Doyen, Kaydin Lembcke), 54.43.
Shot put – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 38-01.50.
Discus – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 113-11.
Javelin – 2, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 125-00.
Vanderholm Invitational
(May 6 at Royal High School)
Girls
Team – 1, Connell, 142. 2, Royal, 133. 3, Riverside, 100. 4, Odessa, 86. 5, Granger, 44. 6, Lake Roosevelt, 42. 7, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 31. 8, Moses Lake Christian, 11.
100 – 3, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 14.02.
200 – 4, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 29.33.
400 – 3, Kayle Wodtka, ACH, 1:08.19.
300 hurdles – 5, Raeley Portch, Lake Roosevelt, 58.90.
4x100 relay – 3, Lake Roosevelt (Jayd Johnson, Hope Harris, Raeley Portch, Carly Neddo), 58.66.
Discuss – 4, Arianna Waters, Lake Roosevelt, 75-08.
Javelin – 2, Carly Neddo, Lake Roosevelt, 99-04. 3, Raeley Portch, Lake Roosevelt, 82-04 (PR).
High jump – 2, Carly Neddo, Lake Roosevelt, 4-04.
Long jump – 2, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 14-09.00.
Statewide top performances
(Season through May 7)
1B boys
Shot put – 4, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 42-3 (PR), set April 1 at Glenn Wolf Invitational.
Discus – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 128-7, set April 19 at District 7 1B League meet No. 2.
2B girls
100 – 5, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 13.07 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
200 – 4, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 26.94 (PR), set May 6 at High Mountain Classic.
800 – 4, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 2:30.40 (PR), set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational.
1,500 – 1, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 5:18.82 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 2, McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, 5:57.97 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 3, Eva Robeck, Okanogan, 6:08.45 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
1,600 – 3, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 5:32.43 (PR), set May 6 at Bridgeport Invitational. 4, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 5:33.41 (PR), set May 6 at Bridgeport Invitational.
3,000 – 2, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 10:50.07 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
3,200 – 2, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 11:33.28 (PR), set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational.
100 hurdles – 3, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 17.30, set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
300 hurdles – 2, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 48.50, set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
4x100 relay – 1, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Tamara Mathison, Lexi Lafferty), 52.68, set May 6 at High Mountain Classic.
4x200 relay – 1, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Janely Viscarra, Tamara Mathison), 1:52.11, set May 6 at High Mountain Classic.
4x400 relay – 3, Okanogan (Janely Viscarra, Piper Leitz-Rawson, McCalla Chesledon, Sarah Hamilton), 4:37.95, set March 26 at Ray Cross Invitational.
Shot put – 2, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 37-4 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
Javelin – 2, Taylor Meyer, Okanogan, 128-9 (PR), set May 6 at High Mountain Classic. 3, Cailee Denison, Tonasket, 125-6 (PR), set April 26 at Tonasket Small Meet.
Long jump – 2, Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 16-1, set March 18 at Windbreaker Invitational. 3, Sydney Sparks, Okanogan, 15-11.5 (PR), set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational.
Triple jump – 2, Daniele Sparks, Okanogan, 34-5.5, set May 6 High Mountain Classic. 3, Sydney Sparks, Okanogan, 33-7.25 (PR), set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational.
2B boys
400 – 3, Camden Dillard, Okanogan, 53.45 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
800 – 5, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 2:07.78 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
1,500 – 1, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 4:24.03 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 2, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 4:25.39 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 4, Aksel Thomson, Tonasket, 4:38.44, set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 5, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 4:42.11 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
1,600 – 1, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 4:35.08 (PR), set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational. 4, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 4:42.21 (PR), set May 6 at Bridgeport Invitational.
3,000 – 1, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 9:52.91 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational. 4, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 11:12.10 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
3,200 – 1, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 9:55.03 (PR), set April 19 at Liberty Bell Small Schools Meet. 3, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 10:16.53 (PR), set April 29 at Rieke Invitational.
4x400 relay – 5, Tonasket (Aaron Polito, Micaiah Schell, Carter Timm, Cristobal Rodriguez), 3:43.88, set April 23 at CLA Quincy Invitational.
Long jump – 1, Rajay Britton, Okanogan, 21-11.5 (PR), set April 16 at Cashmere Invitational.
