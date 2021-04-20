BRIDGEPORT – A few new faces have joined the Bridgeport Middle-High School coaching staff for spring sports.
Samantha Torres and Caitlin Huber will lead the Fillies Softball team, while longtime coaches Gabe Gonzalez, Carlos Lopez and Chris Gonzalez will continue leading the boys’ soccer team, said district Superintendent Scott Sattler.
Eric Schmidt will coach the high school track and field team, along with assistants Mike Selle Jr. and Royce Turner, and volunteer coaches Mark Ward, Mike Selle Sr. and Keirsten Stansbury.
Miguel Garza has been hired as a one-year interim coach to lead the middle school track and field team and will be assisted by Bambi Martinez, said Sattler.
Both middle school boys and girls’ basketball will be played this spring because of COVID issues. Middle school boys and girls’ assistant coach Craig Burke will lead the boys’ squad on a one-year interim basis, and longtime head coach Scott Sattler and assistant Jeff Jackson will lead the middle school girls’ teams.
“We’d like to acknowledge the promotion of Kate Luttrell to head high school girls’ basketball coach and she will be ably assisted by Caitlin Huber,” said Sattler.
Father and son high school head boys’ basketball coaches Dan and Cameron Cavadini requested and were granted a one-year leave of absence because of COVID forcing a basketball season that will run from May 17 to June 19, which would conflict with running their ranch, said Sattler.
“As a blessing, Mike Garza has stepped up to fill in as head coach on a one-year interim contract, to be assisted by head football coach John McDougal for a one-year stint as well,” the superintendent said. “We are glad to announce these new hires and are pleased with the response of people willing to step up and coach in our high school and middle school programs, even if it’s only on a one-year basis to help out our student athletes in this very trying year under very unusual circumstances.”
Jesse Macy and Sam Buckingham were set to lead the high school baseball team, but the season was canceled because of low turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.