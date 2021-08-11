BRIDGEPORT – Coaches have been named for the fall season at Bridgeport High School and middle school.
For eight-man, 1B high school football, Brandon Janicek will take on head coaching duties on a one-year, interim basis.
Head Coach John McDougal requested and was granted a one-year leave of absence from his coaching duties, said Superintendent Scott Sattler. Assistant Coach Luke Luttrell, is taking over as middle school dean of students, also is taking a one-year coaching break.
Janicek was an assistant coach. He will be assisted by Eric Schmidt, a biology teacher and former head football coach.
In high school volleyball, third-year head coach Suni Gill and assistant Zoe Baxley are returning.
Longtime 2B high school girls’ soccer coach Gabe Gonzalez is back, as are longtime assistant coach Carlos Lopez and third-year assistant Chris Gonzalez.
Sattler will return as 1B middle school girls’ basketball coach. His assistant is Jeff Jackson, also a returnee.
Returning for his second year as head middle school boys’ basketball coach is Craig Burke. He previously was a longtime assistant to Sattler.
For middle school cross country, at the 2B level, is first-year coach Ryan Allstot, the elementary counselor a middle school/high school migrant counselor.
“Ryan has previous XC coaching experience in Arizona and in Manson,” said Sattler. “Coach Allstot may be asked to help with some of the coaching duties for high school cross country, depending on if any athletes turn out.”
Last year, Bridgeport was in a co-op with Brewster because of a lack of numbers at Bridgeport; two student athletes participated in cross country. The co-op agreement will remain for this fall, but coaching responsibilities have yet to be determined, Sattler said.
“Once again, I’m impressed with the dedication of our coaching staffs at both the high school and middle school levels and their desire to work with our student athletes, and the never-ending desire of others to step into open positions where and when needed,” Sattler said. “I just admire that they all just want what’s best for our students.”
He said everyone’s looking forward to getting back to school with sports programs and back into competition after last year’s very trying year under the difficulties posted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, competition didn’t begin until February, and seasons were shortened and out of the traditional order. Fans were not allowed at many events.
“We all still know of our need to be vigilant in regards to the virus, but hope that the return to school and athletics will help to bring some sort of normalcy back into all our lives,” he said. “I’m sure all the rest of the people worldwide feel the same. Like all (athletic directors) and coaches, I feel athletics and competition helps us with that. May sound a bit cheesy but I believe that.”
