COULEE DAM – Illness at Bridgeport High School led to the postponement of a league game at Lake Roosevelt on Dec. 10.
“Their school canceled due to school-wide illness and not having enough healthy players,” said Raiders athletic director Timothy Rasmussen. “We are working on a date to reschedule.”
“Game was canceled due to 70 percent of Bridgeport has the flu,” said Lake Roosevelt girls’ basketball coach Peewee Pleasants.
“Our school has been hit hard with both the flu and strep throat, especially the high school girls’ basketball team,” said Bridgeport athletic director Scott Darwood.
“We had to postpone versus Lake Roosevelt. It will get rescheduled to possibly sometime in January.”
Bridgeport also postponed basketball with Manson set for Dec. 13 plus a game between the girls’ varsity and Wenatchee C-squad scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.
The boys did play Friday.
Play Saturday will include the girls’ junior varsity at 11 a.m., boys’ junior varsity at 12:30 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 2 p.m.
Brewster 57, Tonasket 11
BREWSTER – Brewster knocked off Tonasket in an early-season league game, 57-11, on Dec. 10.
The Bears led 34-4 at the half and enjoyed a running clock for much of the second half.
“The girls are working hard. They kept their focus and intensity through the game against Tonasket,” said Brewster coach Stephanie Schertenleib. “We are all on this road together as a group. I am not going to throw my team out there and not do self-reflecting on myself as a coach when we are not performing up to par. If they are going to put work in so am I and so is my coaching staff.
“This was a good step but in the end it’s just one step on a long road that is our season.”
For Brewster, Sammi Emigh scored 18 points and Anah Wulf had 10 points.
Kaylee Clark and Hattie Buchert paced Tonasket with four points each.
Tonasket (11) - Clark 4, Ramon 0, Bolich 0, Cruz 0, B. Richey 0, Barroca 0, G. Wilson 2, Buchert 4, K. Richey 1, E. Wilson 0.
Brewster (57) - Aparicio 4, Mik. Kelpman 2, Mic. Kelpman 4, Perez 3, Ochoa 6, Boesel 6, V. Sanchez 4, Hurtado 0, Wulf 10, Emigh 18.
Okanogan 66, Cascade 18
LEAVENWORTH - Okanogan devoured Cascade, 66-18, in a Caribou Trail League game Dec. 10.
“The girls started the game pretty quick,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel, whose team led 23-2 at the first period, 36-4 at the half. “Our defense had a lot of energy tonight, which created some easy points.”
Isabel Buchert led Okanogan with 23 points. Daniele Sparks added 13 points.
Okanogan (66) - L. Jones 3, A. Jones 4, Leitz Rawson 6, S. Sparks 0, Popelier 2, Lafferty 9, D. Sparks 13, Buchert 23, Hawley 2, Radke 4.
Other scores Dec. 10:
Omak 70, Oroville 18
Liberty Bell 58, Waterville-Mansfield 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.