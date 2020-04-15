EPHRATA – Region 2 Director Jim Brown, a longtime fisheries and wildlife employee, plans to retire from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife on April 17.
Brown, who lives near Okanogan, has worked for the department for 28 years and, before becoming regional director based in Ephrata in 2013, was the agency’s sergeant in Okanogan County.
Although he’s leaving the department, he’s not planning to tackle a honey-do list or put his feet up, since he will become Chelan County’s new community development director on April 23.
Brown, 55, said he will be in charge of building, planning and code enforcement, with a staff of 23. The commute from Okanogan won’t be great, but it won’t be as bad as the one to and from Ephrata.
“They’re going through some changes in the department” and found his record with the fish and wildlife department meshed with the county’s goals, he said.
Brown said he’s proud of his accomplishments as regional director, especially in helping to mend fences between different factions on issues such as cougar predations.
“I thank the community for entrusting in me and our personnel to work with them on some very challenging problems,” he said.
“Jim was the reason I came to work at (the department); he, along with other officers, recruited me,” said Sgt. Dan Christensen, Brown’s successor in the Okanogan County sergeant position. “Jim was always a very hard worker who sought the truth.
“He was pragmatic and extremely intelligent. I often watched him closely to make sure he was not a cyborg, looking for flashing lights. He was very smart and had the best interest of the public in mind at all times.”
Brown pointed to cougar problems as one of his biggest challenges – both managing the species and dealing with incidents related to cougar-livestock conflicts. He worked with community members and commissioners in several counties.
“There is both support and angst” about cougars, he said. “It was getting really ugly.”
He said conflicts between the community and department have lessened because the department, through the regional office, does a better job of working with the community members.
“My effort has been about collaborating rather than delivering a solution,” he said. “If people own it, they are more likely to embrace it.”
While cougar issues have decreased, wolves now are the problem species.
Brown said he’s worked with the community on recovery and to minimize conflicts, while trying to learn lessons from the adjacent region that includes Ferry County. Several wolf-livestock conflicts have been reported there, and the department has killed some wolves under state protocols because of livestock predation.
“I won’t be around” to see how the efforts work out, he said. “That’s for my successor.”
His successor as regional director has not been selected. The job is being advertised.
And regardless of how the department handles those conflicts, people will always be wary of animals such as cougars or wolves, he said.
“The fear of apex predators is baked into our DNA,” he said. “Disregard at your own peril.”
Brown said he feels lucky to have had diverse experiences during his time with the department and one of its predecessors, the Department of Fisheries. Wildlife and fisheries agencies merged in 1994.
“I’m one the few pre-merger employees left,” he said.
He said he’s pulled crab pots off the Washington coast, dealt with people spotlighting deer and elk, relocated bear, worked with county governments and assisted other law enforcement agencies.
“Often I was the closest guy there” when an incident was called in, he said, recalling how he arrived at a report of a burglary in progress in the Tonasket area in time to catch the suspect leaving the home.
Brown grew up in Clark County and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University. He said he started his degree in 1984, left school and later returned, via online classes, to finish his final semester in 2010.
Brown has been with the department since 1992, starting as a fisheries patrol officer for the Department of Fisheries. He has since worked in six locations across the state, from Asotin to Grays Harbor counties.
He started his law enforcement career in 1988 as a sheriff’s deputy Skamania County. After moving to fisheries and wildlife agencies, he worked his way up to become a sergeant in Goldendale, then was laid off during state budget cuts.
He started over, working as a deputy sheriff in Lewis County and advancing to become a major crimes detective.
“I saw how much I missed fish and wildlife work,” he said.
When he got the call to return to the state in 2000, he did some soul searching and decided to return even though it meant becoming an officer and not a sergeant.
“But if I hadn’t, I never would’ve been in my current role,” he said.
Brown said he learned about good and bad supervisors during his time with Lewis County, and that helped shape his approach as a supervisor with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
His wife, Katherine, is the Okanogan Middle School secretary and plans to continue working there, he said. They have two daughters, Katie and Laura.
