OKANOGAN – Bill Bruton had the high score during pinochle play July 14 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
He amassed 8,110 points.
Valerie Murray was second with 7,290 and Gail Norman was third with 6,950.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Dick Fuller and Buck Workman, Bill Bruton and Roy Gleason, Valerie Murray and Roy Gleason, George Dunckel and Dick Fuller, and Gail Norman and Alvin Wadkins.
Debbie Nuehring and Buck Workman had a round robin.
