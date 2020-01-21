OKANOGAN – Bill Bruton amassed 8,910 points to take high score honors during pinochle at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
High scores - Bill Bruton, 8,910. Lisa Turner, 8,560. Joe Feddersen, 7,930.
Partners with 300 pinochle - George Dunckel, Lisa Turner. Alvin Wadkins, Gail Norman. Tim Norman, Dee Tarnowski Mike Serles, Lisa Turner. Ida Laurie, Vicki Harlan.
Harlan and Bruton also had 1,000 aces.
Fulford, McNeil bag 24 targets
Dateline – Dennis Fulford and Jason McNeil both shot 24 during trapshooting DATE? at WHERE?
Singles - Dennis Fulford, 24. Jason McNeil, 24. Ron Gadeberg, 23. Don Calentine, 22. Roy Wadkins, 22. Lance Skelton, 22. Mike Timm, 22.
Handicap - Tim Hagerup, 24. Mike Hodgson, 22. Dennis Hardie, 20. Ron Gadeberg, 20.
Ladies - Patty DeTro, 20. Alana Hagerup, 16. Linda Fields, 10.
Junior/sub-junior - Trevor Caswell, 22. Addy Christmann, 17.
Doubles - Don Calentine, 22. Lance Skelton, 20. Dennis Fulford, 18. Tom Holsworth, 18.
Pistols - Pat McGuire, 271-6x. Steve Cox, 263-6x. Sam Shaw, 262-3x. Dick Shaw, 261. DJ Reynolds, 255-2x. Tom Gschiel, 247-1x. Ryan Smith, 213. Darrin Cavadini, 202.
Hall, Sackman receive recognition
OMAK – Seniors Tanner Hall and TJ Sackman were recognized by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association in its all-state football listing.
For his performance as a running back for the Pioneers, Hall was chosen for first team honors.
Sackman received honorable mention for his performance on the defensive line.
The Pioneers were 4-0 in league and made post-season play.
