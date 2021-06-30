BASIN CITY – Clay Buchert, Tonasket, and Krista Marchand, Omak, took first place awards in the Freedom Rodeo June 25-26.
Buchert had the only qualified saddle bronc ride, a 67, that earned him $1,300. Marchand’s 17.5-second barrel run earned her $1,653.
Bareback – 1, Jake Olson, Silverdale, 63, $1,500.
Tie-down roping – 1, Nathan Clawson, Olympia, 9.6 seconds, $ 1,280. 2, Justin Farber, Prosser, 10.8, $960. 3, Garret Sanford, Gig Harbor, 10.9, $640. 4, Pacen Marez, Granger, 11.7, $320.
Breakaway roping – 1, Makenly Davis, Pendleton, Ore., 2.22 seconds, $1,450. 2, Andrea Miranda, Casa Grande, Ariz., 2.60, $1,200. 3, Rachelle Herman, Port Angeles, 2.90, $950. 4, Kassidy Bremner, Ellensburg, 2.97, $700. 5, Sophie Dunn, Ellensburg, 3.34, $450. 6, Krista Marchand, Omak, 3.40, $250.
Saddle bronc – 1, Clay Buchert, Tonasket, 67, $1,300.
Steer wrestling – 1, Ryan Bothum, Checotah, Okla., 4.6 seconds, $1,000. 2, Kaden Greenfield, Lakeview, Ore., 4.7, $750. 3, Justin Kimsey, Kennewick, 4.8, $500. 4 (tie) Trav Johnson, Eltopia, and Cody McCleary, Walla Walla, 5.1, $125 each.
Team roping – 1, Jack Fischer, Ellensburg, and Brent Falon, Yakima, 4.5 seconds, $1,173. 2, Clayton Hansen, Weiser, Idaho, and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 4.7, $1,020. 3, Clayton Hansen, Weiser, Idaho, and Chase Hansen, Homedale, Idaho, 5.6, $867. 4, Jake Stanley, Hermiston, Ore., and Matt Funk, Hermiston, Ore., 6.1, $714. 5, Mason Chambers, Goldendale, and Shane Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 6.3, $561. 6, Jake Raley, Brush Prairie, and Christopher Lopez, Alfalfa, Ore., 6.6, $408. 7, Jett Uldrikson, Wickenburg, Ariz., and Bryson Alder, Wickenburg, Ariz., 7.1, $255. 8, Troy Murray, Hermiston, Ore., and Matt Funk, Hermiston, Ore., 7.2, $102.
Barrel racing – 1, Krista Marchand, Omak, 17.50 seconds, $1,653. 2, Allison VanKoll, Brush Prairie, 17.77, $1,368. 3, Anne Meek, Wenatchee, 17.79, $1,083. 4, Corynn Kayser, Goldendale, 17.89, $798. 5, Cassie Bergevin, Ellensburg, 17.98, $513. 6, Cayden Diefenbach, Omak, 18.00, $285.
Bulls – No qualified rides.
