SOAP LAKE – Abby Buchert placed third and Kylein Vance was fifth during the end-of-season regional golf tournament May 11 at Lakeview Golf Course.
Buchert carded a 101, while Vance shot a 105.
The top eight golfers earned ribbons, said Okanogan assistant coach Ron Cate.
“It was a great way for Abby and Kylein to finish off their senior year,” said Cate.
Junior Lexi Lafferty shot a 120 and tied for 18th in a field of 47 golfers.
Payton Hagy, Ephrata, won with a score of 90.
Okanogan took six varsity golfers on the boys’ side to Lakeview on May 13 for their season finale.
Weston Wood shot the low score, 93, for Okanogan and tied for 15th in the very competitive field of 61, said Cate.
Ryley Moore was the only other Okanogan golfer to shoot under 100. He had a 96, which was tied for 24th.
Also competing were Logan Clark, 102; Bo Silverthorn, 104; Chase Wilson, 117, and Tyler Popelier, 125.
Eastmont, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Quincy, Warden, Lake Roosevelt, Oroville, Omak, Royal, Moses Lake, Chelan and Cascade were represented.
Jacob Rawley from Ephrata won the tournament with an even par 72.
