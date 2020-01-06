SPOKANE – Okanogan topped Odessa 49-36 in a game Dec. 28 at West Valley High School.
“After a night game (Dec. 27), we came back the next day and played early morning game and I don’t think our girls we ready to play,” said coach Bryan Boesel. “Our offense struggled in the first half but we played pretty good defense. We held them to zero points in the second quarter to help us pull away.”
Daniele Sparks had 21 points and Lexi Lafferty grabbed 11 rebounds. Isabel Buchert had seven rebounds and five assists.
Okanogan topped Pullman, 68-40, Dec. 27.
Liberty bell wins two
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell girls racked up two wins in their home tournament Dec. 27-28.
On Friday, the Mountain Lions topped Pateros 68-18. The next day, Liberty Bell beat Entiat, 76-16.
Lead scorers for Pateros were Aleeka Miller Smith with 10 and Karina Mota with 5, said Nannies coach Jared Henton.
Liberty Bell stats against Pateros – Mitchell, 18. Dammann, 2. Surface, 8. Palm, 9. Taylor, 2. Curtis, 17. Ochoa, 10. Bakke, 2. Cooley, 0. Rebounds – Mitchell, 7. Surface, 7. Curtis, 8. Steals – Mitchell, 4. Surface, 7. Assists – Ochoa, 9.
Liberty Bell stats against Entiat – Mitchell, 15. Ochoa, 17. Surface, 9. Curtis, 12. Taylor, 6. Palm, 8. Dammann, 5. Bakke, 4. Assists – Mitchell, 6. Cooley, 3. Rebounds – Mitchell, 6. Surface, 6. Cooley, 3. Taylor, 6. Palm, 5. Steals – Ochoa, 8. Palm, 5.
Pateros splits
WINTHROP – After the loss to Liberty Bell on Dec. 27, Pateros played Bridgeport Dec 28 at the Liberty Bell tournament “and played them close all the way,” said Pateros coach Jared Henton.
“Bridgeport had a 42-41 lead going into the fourth, then we outscored them 19-5 and won 60-47.”
Leading scorers were Aleeka Miller Smith with 32, followed by Tea Asmussen with 15.
The next home game is Jan. 9 against Entiat.
Other games
Jan. 3
White Swan 49, Lake Roosevelt 40
Oroville 48, Manson 32
W-M 68, Tonasket 35
Yakama Nation Tribal 63, Inchelium 55
Jan. 4
Warden 70, Omak 46
Okanogan 63 Cascade 22
Brewster 70, Soap Lake 15
W-M 75, Oroville 23
Liberty Bell 59, Bridgeport 19
Curlew 52, Yakama Nation Tribal
Inchelium 85, Wellpinit 52
