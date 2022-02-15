OKANOGAN — Okanogan started the boys’ basketball playoffs with a pair of wins, first over Oroville on Feb. 9 and then over Manson on Feb. 12.
Both games were in front of the home crowd at Dawson Gym.
The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs will meet No. 2 Brewster at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at home for the District 6 championship.
The winner of that game will advance to regional play, with seeding by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. The loser will meet either No. 3 Lake Roosevelt or No. 5 Manson on Feb. 19 for the district’s second spot at regionals.
On Wednesday, Okanogan went out to an early 32-5 lead against the shorthanded No. 8 Hornets, who were playing without Noah Hilderbrand.
“It was good for us to get some great kids who haven’t played much lots of playing time,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist.
Okanogan — Tyler Popelier, 3 points; Brad Ingram, 5 points, 4 assists; Jaden Radke, 12 points; Carson Boesel, 18 points; Grant Gillespie, 3 points; CJ Nelson, 3 points; Chase Wilson, 4 points; Julian Perez, 3 points; Brier Selvidge, 2 points; Carter Kuchenbuch, 5 points; Lane Carlton.
Statistics were not received from Oroville.
On Saturday, Okanogan topped Manson, 67-61.
“Manson came out with a great game plan and jumped out to an 11-2 start,” said Carlquist. “Okanogan was able to take the lead to 31-26, even with poor shooting – 11 for 41 in the first half.”
The Bulldogs then led by as much as 11, but Manson fought back to cut the lead to 4 before Okanogan’s Grant Gillespie hit two free throws to seal the Okanogan victory, Carlquist said.
Okanogan — Tyler Popelier, 9; Jaden Radke, 2 points, 13 rebounds; Carson Boesel, 29 points, 13 rebounds; Grant Gillespie, 4 points, 4 assists; Chase Wilson, 10 points, 15 rebounds; Julian Perez, 9 points; Carter Kuchenbuch, 4 points; Brad Ingram.
Scoring was not received for Manson.
Oroville and Manson both bowed out of district play with the losses.
Manson 62, Tonasket 54
No. 5-seeded Manson traveled to No. 4 Tonasket on Feb. 9 for the first round of District 6 play and came away with a 62-54 win.
The victory sent Manson to a second-round game against Okanogan (see above). Tonasket’s season ended with the loss.
Manson got off to a hot start with Vince Strecker hitting three first-half three-pointers, said Manson coach Eric Sivertson.
Tonasket then went on a run, going up by 8 points with a few seconds left in the third period. But the Trojans’ Cash Walsh hit a pull-up jumper to close the gap to six, said Sivertson.
“That is when senior Nick Strecker took over, scoring 13 in the (fourth) quarter and helping Manson pull away to an eight-point win,” said Sivertson. “We overcame a rough patch … I was proud of how we fought back.”
Walsh and Johan Cruz were key on defense.
“We found a lineup at the end that competed well defensively and moved the ball well,” said the coach.
Manson scoring — Nick Strecker, 30; Vince Strecker, 11; Parker Teague, 10; Cash Walsh, 5; Trenton Stotko, 4; Jude Petersen, 2.
No information was received from Tonasket.
Brewster 77, Liberty Bell 32
Brewster topped Liberty Bell, 77-32, in a loser-out District 6 game in Brewster on Feb. 9.
“We played a solid game,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “We knew Liberty Bell would come out playing hard, and they did.”
The Bears settled into a good rhythm on both ends of the court and built up a solid lead toward the end of the game, Taylor said.
“Our bench guys got to finish the game out and get some district experience in front of a good crowd,” he said.
Brewster – T. Schertenleib, 5 points, 7 rebounds; Z. Madden, 3 points, 1 rebound; B. Wulf, 3 points, 5 rebounds; K. Gebbers, 27 points, 9 rebounds; E. Ramirez, 3 points, 1 rebound; A. Najera, 7 points, 2 rebounds; A. Woodward, 20 points, 16 rebounds; B. Burgett, 3 points; G. Baker, 2 points, 2 rebounds; C. Gebbers, 4 points, 1 rebound; M. Camacho.
Information was not received from Liberty Bell.
Brewster 77,
Lake Roosevelt 56
Brewster hosted Lake Roosevelt on Feb. 12 in a loser-out game, with the Bears winning, 77-56.
“We played well from the start,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “We jumped out to a good lead in the first quarter by being solid on D and controlling the boards.”
The bench players stepped up and played well, as starters were in foul trouble most of the night, he said.
“We will be in this situation from time to time, so our guys need to learn to play with multiple fouls and our bench needs to continue to be ready,” he said. “LR has good players and can come back at any time, so our lead was never comfortable.”
Brewster — T. Schertenleib, 6 points, 5 rebounds; B. Wulf, 11 points, 4 rebounds; K. Gebbers, 16 points, 12 rebounds; E. Ramirez, 5 points, 1 rebound; A. Najera, 13 points, 3 rebounds; A. Woodward, 14 points, 18 rebounds; C. Gebbers, 12 points, 10 rebounds; B. Burgett, 1 rebound; M. Camacho, G. Baker, Z. Madden.
No information was received from Lake Roosevelt.
Cashmere 69, Omak 66
Omak bowed out of the 1A playoffs Feb. 10 with a 69-66 loss to Cashmere.
No additional information was received by deadline.
Scores
Lake Roosevelt 63, Bridgeport 31 (loser out)
Soap Lake 72, Pateros 35 (loser out)
Curlew 35, Selkirk 28 (loser plays Inchelium Feb. 15)
ACH 76, Inchelium 33 (loser plays Selkirk Feb. 15)
Inchelium 53, Wilbur-Creston 38 (loser out)
Selkirk 51, Republic 41 (loser out)
RPI
1B
1, Cusick, 18-0
2, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 15-3
3, DeSales, 18-3
4, Willapa Valley, 17-3
5, Northwest Yeshiva, 13-2
6, Lummi Nation, 13-1
7, Wellpinit, 12-3
8, Moses Lake Christian, 20-2
9, Crosspoint, 16-4
10, Sunnyside Christian, 15-5
24, Curlew, 13-6
2B
1, Kalama, 17-1
2, Okanogan, 20-2
3, Ilwaco, 18-2
4, Liberty (Spangle), 17-2
5, Adna, 17-4
6, Napavine, 16-3
7, Coupeville, 15-0
8, Brewster, 17-5
9, Colfax, 16-3
10, Columbia (Burbank), 20-1
15, Lake Roosevelt, 13-6
25, Tonasket, 11-9
League standings
Caribou Trail League (1A)
Quincy 19-3 12-1
Chelan 15-7 10-3
Omak 8-12 6-7
Cashmere 5-14 4-9
Cascade 1-18 0-12
Central Washington 2B
Okanogan 20-2 11-1
Brewster 17-5 9-3
Lake Roosevelt 13-6 8-4
Tonasket 11-9 7-5
Manson 11-10 5-7
Liberty Bell 4-14 2-10
Oroville 6-13 0-12
Central Washington 1B
Moses Lake Christian 20-2 15-1
Riverside Christian 14-5 14-3
Soap Lake 15-6 14-3
Bridgeport 11-8 11-5
Entiat 8-14 8-9
Wilson Creek 5-12 5-12
Waterville-Mansfield 4-15 4-13
Pateros 3-16 3-14
Cascade Christian 1-18 1-15
Northeast 1B
Cusick 17-0 11-0
ACH 14-3 9-0
Curlew 12-6 10-2
Wellpinit 11-2 8-2
Mary Walker 6-5 6-5
Columbia (Hunters) 7-12 6-7
Valley Christian 7-9 5-6
Odessa 6-11 5-7
Northport 6-12 5-8
Inchelium 5-11 4-7
Selkirk 3-12 3-10
Wilbur-Creston 5-12 1-10
Republic 2-14 1-12
Harrington 0-0 0-0
