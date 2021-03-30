OKANOGAN —Okanogan swept the Omak, 3-0, in high school volleyball in the Bulldogs’ last home match of the year March 27.
Scores were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-14.
Seniors Abby Buchert, Renea Taylor, Jenna Radke and Sylvanna Read were honored before the competition and were joined on the court by their parents and loved ones.
Radke led the Bulldogs with 14 kills and a 0.65 hitting percentage, with Taylor locking down another eight kills while hitting 0.353 percent.
Front row player Katie Serles had six kills for a 0.714 percent hitting average.
“What an amazing night for our attack,” said coach Ray Cross.
Abby Buchert passed 2.2 percent rate.
Okanogan 3, Liberty Bell 0
The Bulldogs powered past the Mountain Lions on March 26, leaving the court with a 3-0 win, 25-19, 25-9 and 25-22.
Renae Taylor led with 14 kills and Radke had 11.
“All the girls passed very well and that allowed Katie Serles to run a great offense,” said coach Ray Cross. “She had 33 assists and move the ball to all the hitters.”
Tonasket 3, Bridgeport 0
Tonasket Tigers hosted Bridgeport on March 27, topping the Fillies in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13.
The Tonasket JV also won, 25-21, 25-15 and 25-5.
Oroville 3, Bridgeport 0
The Hornets took on the Fillies in Tonasket in March 27, winning 25-8, 25-11 and 25-20.
Oroville’s JV also won, 25-9, 25-15 and 25-5.
Waterville-Mansfield 3, ACH 2
Waterville-Mansfield beat Almira/Coulee-Hartline 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-13.
“The Warriors never gave up,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh. “They were physically and emotionally exhausted with a very tough few weeks, but they fought hard.”
Eryn McCleary led in aces with six. She also had 21 digs. Mimi Isaak had 18 assists and Austyn Kenny had 11 kills and three blocks.
The JV won, 25-12, 25-20 and 23-25, and 225-19, 25-15 and 17-15 in a second match.
ACH 3, Entiat 0
The Almira/Coulee-Hartline varsity topped Entiat, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-15 March 16.
Callie Pinar, Mimi Isaak and Rory Pate led in aces with three each. Isaak had 13 assists, Madison McCleary had eight kills, Eryn McCleary had 13 digs, and Austyn Kenney and Prairie Parrish had two blocks each.
The JV also won, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23.
ACH 3, Wilson Creek 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline prevailed against Wilson Creek, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-17.
Mimi Isaak led in aces with seven, Oshun Parrish led in assists with 13, Madison McCleary had 10 kills, Austyn Kenney had two blocks and Rory Pate had 11 digs.
Scores
ACH JV 3, Oroville JV 0
ACH 3, Oroville 0
ACH 3, Moses Lake Christian 0
ACH JV 3, Moses Lake Christian 0
ACH honored seniors Austyn Kenny, Eryn McCleary, Madison McCleary, Oshun Parrish and Rory Pate.
