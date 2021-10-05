OKANOGAN — Okanogan girls’ soccer played three games last week and won each one.
“This week we played Lake Roosevelt and won 9-1, played Tonasket and won 9-0, and played Northwest Christian and won 8-2,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “Against Lake Roosevelt, we won 9-1 and again passed and set up opportunities very well.”
Okanogan scoring — Afton Wood (from Tamara Mathison), 21st minute; Lexi Lafferty (from Mylie Leitz-Rawson), 24th minute; Leitz-Rawson (from Mathison), 26th minute; Daniele Sparks (from Lindsey Jones), 29th minute; Lafferty (from Wood), 39th minute; Lafferty (from Mathison); Leitz-Rawson (from Wood); Wood (from Sparks); Wood (from Mathison).
The Bulldogs topped Tonasket with a 9-0 victory Sept. 30 at home.
“Against Tonasket we won 9-0 but the game was very close and evenly matched in the first half,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “At halftime, the score was 1-0, but then in the second half we finally started to figure out their offside trap and then created many one-on-one opportunities with their goalie. Defensively, we did a great job of slowing down their offense and limiting their shots on goal.”
Okanogan scoring — Mylie Leitz-Rawson (from Sarah Hamilton), 4th minute; Afton Wood (from Sydney Sparks), 55th minute; Lindsey Jones (from Maris Duncan), 57th minute; Daniele Sparks (from Jones), 59th minute; Mylie Leitz-Rawson (from Wood), 70th minute; Leitz-Rawson (from Jones), 77th minute; Jones (from Wood), 78th minute; Tamara Mathison (from Lexi Lafferty), 79th minute; Wood (from Ayeris Jones), 80th minute.
Okanogan topped Northwest Christian (Colbert), with an 8-to-2-win Oct. 2.
“Again, this was a very close game in the first half, 1 to 1 at halftime,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “In the first half we possessed the ball much of the time and set up scoring opportunities but were just a little off on our shots.
“Northwest Christian did a good job of not giving us great looks at the goal in the first half,” he said. “In the second half we did a much better job of spreading out their defense which opened up great shot opportunities for us and we were able to start scoring. Our defense did an outstanding job of distributing the ball to the mids and forwards and getting up into the attack.”
Okanogan scoring — Daniele Sparks (from Sydney Sparks), 38th minute; Mylie Leitz-Rawson (from Tamara Mathison), 47th minute; S. Sparks (from D. Sparks), 50th minute; Afton Wood (from S. Sparks), 58th minute; Leitz-Rawson (from Lindsey Jones), 60th minute; D. Sparks (from Allison Barton), 73rd minute; Brianna Barton (from A. Barton), 74th minute; Wood (from Liberty Linklater), 76th minute.
Scores
Tonasket 6, Brewster 1
Manson 1, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 2, Bridgeport 0
Liberty Bell 4, Pateros 0
Cascade 4, Liberty Bell 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.