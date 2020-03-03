WENATCHEE – Okanogan dropped out of contention for state tournament play with a 37-35 girls’ basketball loss to Meridian Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wenatchee High School.
Both teams fought tooth and nail in the loser-out game.
“This was a real heartbreaking game,” said Bulldogs coach Bryan Boesel. “It’s going to stay with us for a long time.
“Meridian is a good team that kept us off balance most of the night, but we still had many chances to win. We just couldn’t get the ball in the basket. I thought most of the game we played good enough defense to win, but we shot poorly on offense.”
Okanogan was 1-9 at the three-point line and 4-17 from the foul line.
With seven seconds left and Meridian up by two, the Bulldogs took a shot to tie the game, but the game was decided as the ball rolled out of the hoop.
Okanogan’s Daniele Sparks led all scorers with 18 points.
No. 15-seeded Meridian will meet No. 7 Annie Wright at 5:30 p.m. today, March 4, at the 1A Hardwood Classic in the Yakima SunDome. The winner will meet No. 1 and undefeated Cashmere.
Okanogan clawed its way back from a third-place league finish and made it to regional games by defeating rival Omak.
Okanogan, which will move to 2B next season, graduates Isabel Buchert, Becca Hawley and Abbi Popelier.
Okanogan (35) - Leitz-Rawson, 4. Lafferty, 9. Sparks, 18. Buchert, 2. Meyer, 2.
Meridian (37) - Bowler, 9. Aalpoel, 6. Claerys, 2. Schleimer, 5. Neal, 6. Denarel, 2. James, 7.
Colfax 58, Brewster 27
SPOKANE VALLEY – The Brewster Bears’ season ended in a blowout 58-27 game against the Colfax Bulldogs on Feb 29, at University High School.
Colfax, usually a volleyball powerhouse, has a solid basketball team this year with a 17-8 record over the season and a No. 12 seed to state. The Bulldogs will meet Toledo today at the Hardwood Classic in the Spokane Arena.
The Bears placed second in the Central Washington B League with a 17-8 record.
Inchelium 30, Curlew 28
SPOKANE – Curlew traveled to Spokane to compete with Inchelium on Feb. 29 to compete in a Regional tournament game. The No. 2-seeded Inchelium beat No. 7-seeded Curlew, Inchelium 30, Curlew 28
Both teams move on to compete in the Spokane Arena. Curlew will play No. 15-seeded Naselle while Inchelium receives a bye round. The winner of the Curlew-Nasalle game will go on to play No. 1 seeded Pomeroy. These are both loser out games.
Curlew (28) – Beedle, 3. Baker, 12. McIrvin, 7. Baker, 2. LaDue, 4.
Inchelium scoring was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.