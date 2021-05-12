ROYAL CITY – Chelan canceled its game with Okanogan on May 6, but the Bulldogs picked up a game with Royal on May 8, falling 11-1.
“Royal is a quality team and we went down and competed really well to start the game,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “It was 2-1 in the third inning when we suddenly had some bad breaks on defense that led to some runs for Royal.”
Okanogan never gave up against a good picture “and battled her deep into the count numerous times,” he said.
“It is sad that our season is coming to an end this week,” he said.
The Bulldogs were set to host Oroville on Monday and will have their last home game today, May 12, against Brewster. The senior day ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m.
Okanogan hitting – Aleena Lafferty, 1-for-1, 3B, 1R; Jenna Radke, 1-for-2, 2B.
Okanogan pitching – Tsalee Mail, 3IP, 8R, 4ER, 5H, 2K, 3BB; Jenna Radke, 1IP, 3R, 3H, 3K, 0BB.
Lake Roosevelt 8, Okanogan 7
Okanogan jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in a softball game with Lake Roosevelt, but ended up on the short end of an 8-7 score May 3 on the Raiders’ diamond.
Lake Roosevelt came back to take a 7-3 lead over the next couple of innings.
“We were able to put together some runs late and then tied it up in the top of the seventh thanks to an Aleena Lafferty clutch, two-out base hit to bring in the tying run,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “Unfortunately, we had to face the meat of their lineup and they were able to put some hits together to score a run and win it in the bottom of the seventh.”
Radke said he was impressed with how well the top of Raider lineup swung the bat.
“We had trouble getting them out all night,” he said.
Hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 1-for-4, 2B, 2R; Aanna Duncan, 1-for-4, 2R; Jenna Radke, 1-for-3, 2R; Piper Bauer, 1-for-4, 2B; Tsalee Mail, 2-for-4, 2B; Laine Morgan, 1-for-4; Madison Buchanan, 1-for-1, 1R.
Pitching - Jenna Radke, 5IP, 7R, 3H, 12K, 6BB; Tsalee Mail, 1.1IP, 1R, 1H, 1K, 1BB.
Omak 15, Liberty Bell 5
Omak hosted Liberty Bell on May 4 and notched a 15-5 softball win.
Faith Ross was honored for senior night, said coach Rick Duck.
“We came out a little flat defensively, but were able to get back on track,” he said. “We swung the bats well, with a number of players having a multi-hit game.:
Taya Graham had an in-the-park home run while going 4-for-4 on the day. Aaliyah Marchand tacked on her own home run. Ross and Savannah Romine each had four hits.
“Jayda Taylor had her best game of the season at the plate with three hits,” said Duck. “This young team continues to get better as we look to finish the season strong.”
Omak hitting - F. Ross, 4-for-5, 3 2B, 4 RBI; T. Graham, 4-for-4, HR, 2 RBI; Aa. Marchand, 2-for-4, HR; T. Fjellman, 1-for-3, 3B; C. Redthunder, 1-for-4; K. Keaton; 2-for-3; J. Taylor, 3-for-4, 3R; S. Romine, 4-for-4, 3R, 3B, 2 2B.
Omak pitching - Aa. Marchand, 3IP, 1R, 2H, 6K, 2BB; Al. Marchand, 2IP, 4R, 4K, 4BB; S. Romine, 1IP, 0R, 2H, 3K, 1BB.
Omak 1 5 3 1 3 2 15 21 1
LB 1 0 0 0 4 0 5 7 1
Scores
Brewster 13, ACH 3
Brewster 13, ACH 7
Moses Lake 22, Bridgeport 5
Moses Lake 10, Bridgeport 0
Bridgeport 10, Soap Lake 5
Bridgeport 20, Soap Lake 14
Tonasket 17, Pateros 7
Pateros 9, Waterville 6
