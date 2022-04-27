OKANOGAN — The Bulldogs had only a handful of match losses in the ball and racket faceoff between the Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt tennis teams on April 19.
The Okanogan boys lost in their No. 1 singles match, while the girls lost in their No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles matches. Okanogan walk away with the 4-1 victory over the visiting Lake Roosevelt Raiders.
Boys — No. 1 singles, Reese Hansen, Lake Roosevelt, over Daniel Garcia 6-4, 6-2. No. 2 singles, Tyler Marshall, Okanogan, over Treyten Flores 6-2, 6-4. No. 3 singles, Cael Gillespie, Okanogan, over Kawika Whalawitsa 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles, Owen Painter and Brendyn Hinger, Okanogan, over Jaxon Krohn and Noah Hunt 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 doubles, Trace LaDoux and Ryder Freel, Okanogan, over Reniff Henderson and Israel Rasmussen 8-4.
Girls — No. 1 singles, Liberty Linklater, Okanogan, over Amy Darman 6-4, 6-2. No. 2 singles, Terai Shanklin-Bob, Lake Roosevelt, over Ashlyn Keith 6-1, 6-3. No. 3 singles, Sam Payne, Okanogan, over Kendra Marconi 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles, Liberty Linklater and Ashlyn Keith, Okanogan, over Makena Oflynnt and Kaylee Landers 8-6. No. 2 doubles, Riley Ayling and Raeanna Joe, Lake Roosevelt, over Johanna Naranjo and Lily Tixta 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Boys’ scores
Okanogan 3, Omak 2
Liberty Bell 3, Okanogan 2
Okanogan 3, Oroville 2
