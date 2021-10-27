TONASKET – Okanogan put a damper on Tonasket’s homecoming by taking a 49-7 football victory Oct. 22.
“I thought it was a great game,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “Tonasket brought a lot of enthusiasm and played hard.”
Calvin Yusi put Okanogan on the scoreboard in the first and second quarters with touchdown runs of 14 yards and one yard, respectively. Jamie Gonzalez’ extra point kicks were good.
Tucker Pritchard scored a third Okanogan touchdown on a nine-yard run in the second quarter. Gonzales’ PAT was good, leaving the halftime score at 21-0.
Tonasket scored in the third when Cris Rodriguez intercepted Bulldog quarterback Brad Ingram. The extra point kick by Junior Garcia was good.
Okanogan retaliated, with Ingram running seven yards for the score in the third quarter. Gonzalez put up the extra point.
The Bulldogs scored three times in the final period on a four-yard run by Grant Gillespie, 15-yard run by Ryden Zabreznik and 37-yard run by Braiden Howell. All three extra points were good.
“Our defense played great and rallied to the ball,” said Judd.
The secondary covered well and Ryley Moore broke up several passes, said Judd.
“On offense, Calvin Yusi ran the ball well and Lane Fingar had a great catch,” said the coach. “The offensive line blocked well all night.”
Okanogan had 517 yards of offense, 417 of it on the ground, compared to Tonasket’s 91 yards. The Tigers rushed for 57 yards and passed for 34.
Each team had two turnovers – Okanogan with two interceptions and Tonasket with two lost fumbles.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 7-for-15, 100 yards, 2 interceptions.
Rushing – Calvin Yusi, 17-for-151, 2 touchdowns; Tucker Pritchard, 7-for-91, 1 touchdown; Braiden Howell, 4-for-76, 1 touchdown; Ryden Zabreznik, 8-for-60, 1 touchdown; Grant Gillespie, 3-for-25, 1 touchdown; Brad Ingram, 6-for-13, 1 touchdown; Carter Kuchenbuch, 1-for-1.
Receiving – Lane Fingar, 3-for-84; Tucker Pritchard, 1-for-8; Calvin Yusi, 1-for-6; Jaden Radke, 2-for-2.
Defense – Jaden Radke, 5.5 tackles; Cutter Pritchard, 4 tackles; Carter Kuchenbuch, 3.5 tackles; Manny Rodriguez, 3.5 tackles; Tucker Pritchard, 3 tackles; Ryley Moore, 2.5 tackles; Johnny Swartsel, Grant Gillespie, Taggert Groomes, unnamed player and Joseph Cates, 2 tackles each; Austin Nelson, 1.5 tackles; Alex Lopez, Graiden Howell, Ty Morgan, James Mitzner, Kasey Erickson and Ayden Grooms, 1 tackle each; Ryden Zabreznik, 0.5 tackle.
Tonasket stats
Passing – Tyler Duchow, 5-for-16.
Rushing – Cris Rodriguez, 23-for-51; Carson Sasse, 3-for-6; Logan Payne, 1-for-4; Granger Sutton, 1-for-2; Jimmy Dellinger, 1-for-0; Kevin Sanabria, 1-for-(-2); Tyler Duchow, 4-for-(-4).
Receiving – Aaron Padilla, 2-for-20; Rey Burton, 3-for-14.
Defense – Carson Sasse, 8.5 tackles; Aaron Padilla, 6.5 tackles; Rey Burton, 6 tackles; Owen Pershing, 2 tackles; Logan Payne, 2 tackles; Cris Rodriguez, 1.5 tackles, 1 interception for touchdown; Will Watts, Kevin Sanabria and Samuel Spangler, 1.5 tackles each; Aidan Nelson, Nick London and Jimmy Dellinger, 1 tackle each.
Omak 45, Cashmere 42
An end-of-the-game field goal gave Omak a three-point victory, 45-42, over Cashmere on Oct. 22 on the Bulldogs’ field.
“We played a great second half and were able to overcome many mistakes we made in the game,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “During the game we played very sloppy and were very unlucky as well.”
The Pioneers had six turnovers, gave up two onside kicks and allowed Cashmere to return the second half opening kickoff for a touchdown.
“Most teams would have folded many times during this game, but we kept fighting, clawed back to a six-point halftime deficit, then overcame a 14-point deficit to win.”
Cashmere’s inside run gave Omak problems in the first half, leading to the Pioneers giving up “way too many first downs,” said Sackman.
After halftime, Omak made some adjustments and the defense did not give up a first down in the second half.
“Our offense was moving but we threw a couple picks, but in the end we were able to make enough plays to get ourselves in a position to kick a 30-yard field goal to win it,” Sackman said. “Our kicker, Blake Sam, did not disappoint, by kicking it right down the middle for the game winner.
“So proud of our defense especially. They played lights out in the second half and really controlled the game.”
Omak stats
Rushing – Kessler Fjellman, 17-for-70, 4 touchdowns; Beau Sackman, 16-for-100.
Receiving – Kessler Fjellman, 7-for-175, 1 touchdown; Jovan Mercado, 1-for-37; Jonny Stenberg, 1-for-40; Jeremiah Miller, 1-for-4; Trey Rose, 1-for-20.
Passing – Beau Sackman, 11-for-28, 276 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 interceptions.
Liberty Bell 42, Waterville-Mansfield 18
Liberty Bell took a 42-18 victory from Waterville-Mansfield in an afternoon game Oct. 23 on the Mountain Lions’ field.
Lucien Paz had 30 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty Bell. Beau Tanguy led the Mountain Lions with 14 solo tackles and a fumble recovery.
Liberty Bell stats
Passing – Lucien Paz, 11-for-16 for 168 yards.
Receiving – Connor Arndt, 3-for-67; Sawyer Crandall, 4-for-57, 2-point conversion; Riley Lidey, 4-for-44.
Rushing – Lucien Paz, 30-for-259, 2 touchdowns; Connor Arndt, 9-for-43, 3 touchdowns; Riley Lidey, 4-for-20; Quincy Scott, 1-for-7, 1 touchdown.
Defense – Beau Tanguy, 14 solo tackles, fumble recovery; Noah Holston, 7 solo tackles, 1 sack,2 forced fumbles; Riley Lidey, 7 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception; Nicholas White, 4 solo tackles, 1 interception; Sawyer Crandall, 3 solo tackles, 1 interception.
Liberty Bell 16 28 28 42
Waterville 6 6 12 18
ACH 66, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline traveled to Hunters on Oct. 22 to meet Columbia and came home with a 66-0 victory.
ACH, now 8-0 on the season, scored in the first period on runs by Grady Murray, 19 yards; Parker Roberts, 19 yards, and when Carter Pitts tossed a lateral to Murray for 14 yards. A pair of two-point conversions by Pitts were good.
The Warriors got a safety when Murray hit Columbia’s Raedin Apodaca for a four-yard loss.
Murray threw to Parker Roberts for a 33-yard touchdown and then scored on a 34-yard run for another. Two-point runs by Murray and Pitts were good.
ACH scored once in the second period on a 16-yard run by Pitts. The conversion run failed.
After the half, ACH scored in the third on a 23-yard run by Pitts and a fumble recovery by Jack Molitor. Both conversion runs failed.
The Warriors wrapped up scoring in the fourth on a 14l-yard run by Grayson Beal.
ACH tallied 345 yards of offense, including 33 yards passing, to Columbia’s 71. All were on the ground.
The Warriors had one turnover, a fumble, while the Lions lost a fumble and threw an interception.
ACH stats
Passing – Grady Murray, 1-for-1, 1 touchdown; Carter Pitts, 0-for-1.
Rushing – Carter Pitts, 8-for-146, 3 touchdowns; Grady Murray, 5-for-85, 3 touchdowns; Parker Roberts, 3-for-45, 1 touchdown; Grayson Beal, 7-for-35, 1 touchdown; Jack Molitor, 2 for-1.
Receiving – Parker Roberts, 1-for-33, 1 touchdown.
Defense – Carter Pitts, 6.5 tackles; Tristen Wood, 6.5 tackles, 1 interception; Jack Molitor, 4.5 tackles; Grayson Beal, 3.5 tackles; Grady Murray, 3 tackles; Connor Higgs, 2.5 tackles; Cody Allsbrook, John Pierce and Everett Wood, 2 tackles each; Reece Isaak and William Allsbrook, 1.5 tackles each; Kayle Casimir, 1 tackle; Parker Roberts, 0.5 tackle.
Columbia stats
Passing – Mateo Morado, o-for-2.
Rushing – Joey Moss, 5-for-38; Mateo Morado, 13-for-38; Marshall Cornwall, 2-for-3; Able Apodaca, 1-for-0; Raedin Apodaca, 13-for-(-8).
Defense – Able Apodaca, Mateo Morado and Marshall Cornwall, 3 tackles each; Raedin Apodaca, 2.5 tackles; Joey Moss, 2 tackles; Beau Henneman, 1.5 tackles.
Scores
Lake Roosevelt 15, Manson 6
Soap Lake 40, Pateros 14
Odessa 66, Republic 16
Mary Walker 50, Curlew 20
