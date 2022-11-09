OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Bulldogs have received a bye week and the no. 2 seed for state in football after their 55-7 win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at home last week, Nov. 4.
The game’s tone was slow at first, with a scoreless first quarter for both teams, but coach Erick Judd and the Bulldogs quickly turned the pace around in the second quarter, scoring 42 points before the halftime whistle.
“We started off slow in the first quarter with a three-and-out and then two fumbles,” Judd said. “But in the second quarter, we were able to score on a 4th down at the 1-yard line and that started one of the best quarters of football I have seen in a while.”
Johnny Swartsel, a senior running back, led the team after scoring five touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the quarter. His first touchdown was the 1-yard run previously mentioned by Judd.
After stopping the Ritzville offense, Swartsel then took off for a 77-yard touchdown run followed by a 37-yard touchdown just nine seconds later after a Ritzville turnover.
Swartsel would take two more runs into the endzone that quarter, from 4 and 10 yards out, split up only by a touchdown pass from Okanogan’s Carter Kuchenbuch to Austin Morgan from 26 yards out.
Taggert Grooms and Cutter Pritchard would both score on runs in the 4th quarter, from 28-yards and 12-yards out, respectively.
The win was a team effort however, as the Bulldog’s defense and special teams unit helped to create scoring opportunities while their offense truly embodied the team aspect of the game.
“Our offensive line picked up blitzes and created holes to run, our quarterback was even chasing Swartsel to help block on the 77-yard run,” Judd said. “Tanner Grooms recovered two onside kicks by Jaime Gonzalez. Carson Boesel intercepted a pass.
“It was a great team effort and seemed like everything was working.”
Okanogan kicker Jamie Gonzalez was also 7-for-7 on extra point kicks.
The Ritzville offense managed to fire back in the 4th quarter after quarterback Jayce Kelly completed a 3-yard pass to Hunter Dinkins for six points. The extra point from Ledger Kelly was also good, though with only 3 minutes left on the clock, not enough to mount a comeback.
Okanogan stats – Passing: Carter Kuchenbuch, 7-for-12, 64 yards, 1TD. Rushing: Johnny Swartsel, 21 carries, 266 yards, 5TD; Taggert Grooms, 10 carries, 54 yards, 1TD. Receiving: Carson Boesel, 6 receptions, 38 yards; Austin Morgan, 1 reception, 26 yards, 1TD.
Okanogan’s next game will be on either Nov. 18 or 19 and against the winner of the Nov. 11/12 Onalaska (No. 10) and Coupeville (No. 7) matchup. The no. 1 seed this year is Napavine, who knocked Okanogan out of the playoffs last year in the semifinals, 42-10, before losing the championship game against Kalama, 14-16.
Liberty Bell have also secured a slot in the state brackets as the 5 seed after beating Inchelium at home last week on Nov. 4.
The Mountain Lions demonstrated physicality and skill on both sides of the ball in their 78-0 win. Their next game will be in the first round of state play for 1B football and will take place Nov. 11 against the Muckleshoot Tribal School at Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th Street, in Tacoma.
Other scores:
Davenport 25, Tonasket 6
Reardan 41, Tonasket 0
Liberty Bell 78, Inchelium 0 (Nov. 4) (LB next game Nov. 11 v. Muckleshoot Tribal School)
Riverside 16, Omak 13
Jenkins 20, Brewster 14
