OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Bulldogs have received a bye week and the no. 2 seed for state in football after their 55-7 win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at home last week, Nov. 4.

The game’s tone was slow at first, with a scoreless first quarter for both teams, but coach Erick Judd and the Bulldogs quickly turned the pace around in the second quarter, scoring 42 points before the halftime whistle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.