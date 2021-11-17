YAKIMA – Okanogan and Republic both made the second day of play at the state volleyball tournament Nov. 11-12, while Pateros bowed out after the first day.
The tournament, at the Yakima SunDome, saw Oakesdale claimed 2B championship while La Conner took the 1B title.
In 2B play, Okanogan entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and faced No. 8-seeded Toutle Lake. The Bulldogs won, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23.
In the second round, also played Nov. 11, the Bulldogs faced La Conner and lost in three sets – 18-25, 14-25, 10-25. Okanogan qualified for the fifth/sixth place consolation bracket, but lost its first match to Goldendale, 10-25, 10-25, 11-25.
Head coach Ray Cross said that it was a great experience for such a “young program,” and thanked seniors Katie Serles, Trinity Gilchrist and Destyne McDonald for their efforts.
“We’re very excited to get back to work over the summer,” Cross said. “It was a great tournament for our three seniors. They’ve been in this program since they were freshmen and have grown into amazing players, and will be missed.”
In 1B play, Republic faced Wilson Creek in the first round on Nov. 11 and won in three sets – 25-14, 25-22, 25-16. Later that day, Republic lost to Odessa, 15-25, 21-25, 25-19, 8-25, and moved into the seventh/eight place consolation bracket.
In the first round there, that same evening, Republic beat Waterville-Mansfield in four sets, 25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15, to move onto the semi-finals match of the consolation bracket.
The Tigers lost to Pomeroy, 21-25, 17-25, 20-25.
Republic, in its second appearance in the state tournament, received four sportsmanship awards for Jocelyn Watson, Isabel Stinson, Lindsey Short and Kayla Tonasket. The Tigers have four seniors on their team as well – Kaci Harman, Olivia Olton, Emma Vanslyke and Tonasket.
Pateros played Shoreline Christian in the first round and lost in three sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12, in a loser-out match.
Pateros has four graduating seniors – Vanessa Ceniceros, Jazzmyn Zuniga, Alley Piechalski and Noelia Garcia.
Scores
1B
Round 1
Shoreline Christian 3, Pateros 0
25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Republic 3, Wilson Creek 0
25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Round 2
Odessa 3, Republic 1
25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-8
7th/8th consolation bracket, Round 1
Republic 3, Waterville-Mansfield 1
25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15
7th/8th consolation bracket, Round 2
Pomeroy 3, Republic 0
25-21, 25-17, 25-20
2B
Round 1
Okanogan 3, Toutle Lake 1
21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23
Round 2
La Conner 3, Okanogan 0
25-18, 25-14, 25-10
5th/6th consolation bracket, Round 1
Goldendale 3, Okanogan 0
25-10, 25-10, 25-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.