Pateros leads 1B volleyball standings
OMAK – Okanogan squeezed past Omak 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 and 26-24 in a Caribou Trail League volleyball match Oct. 8.
The victory lifted the Bulldogs (2-1 league, 6-2 overall) into second place in the CTL while Omak (1-1, 7-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
“Great match by both teams,” Okanogan coach Ray Cross said. “We didn’t play our best match of the year, but it’s always a big task to win on the road against a good team like Omak.”
The Bulldogs looked unstoppable in the first set, opening up an early 13-3 lead before Omak closed late.
The Pioneers kept the momentum going into the second set, keeping about a three-point lead in the final half of the set.
“We had a very rough start,” said Omak coach Shannon O’Dell of the first set. “The girls started getting more focused toward the end of the first set, but the gap was too big at that point in that set.
“They went into the second set with a new attitude and played well resulting in a win there. However, we had a roller coaster night and with teams in our league this year we can’t do that.”
Okanogan took control of the third set early.
But the fourth set went back and forth as Omak tried to force a fifth and deciding set
The Bulldogs instead won in extra points.
“The girls played really well as a team,” said Cross. “Everyone stepped up at certain points of the match.”
Okanogan stats: Becca Hawley 14 kills; Reyna Rivera nine kills; Laynee Hubbard six serving aces.
Oroville (0-7) is at Okanogan (6-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a non-league match.
“We need to be more focused and play more controlled,” O’Dell said. “We have a good team and a great amount of potential to have a very good season still, but that night wasn’t our night.”
Omak stats: Sidney Nicholas 10 kills, 100 percent serving; Trinity Fjellman 20 digs, six kills, two blocks, one ace; Hannah Schneider seven kills, three blocks; Tyler Worden 26 set assists, two kills, one block.
Cashmere (0-3 league, 2-7 overall) is at Omak (1-1, 7-1) for a CTL match on Tuesday.
Brewster 3, Soap Lake 0
SOAP LAKE – Central Washington 2B League leader Brewster swept Soap Lake 25-9, 25-7 and 25-12 on Oct. 8.
“The girls did a great job serving in and tough,” said Brewster coach Kari Knowlton, whose team served 96 percent inbounds.
Brewster (4-0 league, 9-1 overall) is at Bridgeport (0-4, 0-9) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 30 assists, one kill, 5/7 serving, two aces; Sammi Emigh one assist, eight kills, 11/12 serving, two aces; Karste Wright nine kills, 2/3 serving; Brooklynne Boesel 10 kills, 15/15 serving, three aces; Anah Wulf four kills, 9/10 serving, three aces; Emerson Webster one kill, 6/6 serving, four aces; Cynthia Sanchez 9/9 serving, ace; Vicky Sanchez 2/3 serving, ace.
Oroville 3, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Oroville picked up its first league victory 25-18, 25-10 and 25-20 over Bridgeport on Oct. 8.
“We had great teamwork and really worked together,” said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus. “They are a great group of girls to work with, and hopefully this will build their confidence in themselves.”
Bridgeport won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-23 and 25-15.
“They have been working hard and I can see a lot of improvement in our team,” said coach Hugus. “We are a young team and will continue to improve. My setter, Victoria Castrejon, does a great job mixing up the sets and giving everyone a chance to contribute.”
Oroville stats: Kensie Hugus 20/21 serving, one ace, 21/24 passing, 12/12 hitting, one kill, one block; Taralynn Fox 16/17 serving, three aces, 17/18 passing, 12/14 hitting, one kill; Julyssa Alvarez 10/10 serving, 13/13 passing, 9/10 hitting, one kill; Tori Castrejon 13/14 passing; Savannah Berg 8/9 hitting.
Pateros 3, Easton 0
PATEROS – First-place Pateros shutout Easton, 3-0, in a league match Oct. 8.
The Billygoats (6-0 league, 6-3 overall) play at Riverside Christian (3-3, 3-4) in Yakima on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Liberty Bell 3, Manson 1
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell moved into a solid second place in the Central Washington B League with a 3-1 volleyball win over Manson on Oct. 8.
The Mountain Lions improved to 4-1 league, 5-3 overall while the Trojans fell to 1-5, 2-6.
Soccer
Okanogan 2, Omak 0
OMAK – Okanogan broke open a scoreless match with Omak with two second-half goals in a Caribou Trail League soccer match Oct. 8.
“We had a few good scoring opportunities in the first half but put a few wide or their goalie made some saves,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “Omak did a good job of not allowing us any easy scoring opportunities.”
Mylie Leitz-Rawson broke the stalemate in the 58th minute on a feed from Mya Moses.
A few minutes later Leitz-Rawson struck for a second goal on an assist from Ariana Perez.
“ Defensively, we did a great job of limiting Omak’s shots on goal,” said Klepec.
Correction: Taylor Meyers is the team’s goalkeeper this season. The Chronicle incorrectly reported Kylien Vance was the keeper in the shootout loss to Cascade on Oct. 3.
Tonasket 4, Brewster 1
BREWSTER – Tonasket shrugged off the cold to dispatch Brewster, 4-1, in a league match Oct. 8.
“The Tigers started off the game slow,” Tonasket coach Marah Norris said. “We didn’t have control. With one of our starting forwards out from surgery, we had to try and balance/work out our front line.”
Brewster jumped on the scoreboard first.
“That’s when the Lady Tigers woke up and started playing their game,” said Norris. We controlled the second half with the ball on their side most of the game. It was an extremely physical match.”
“My defensive line was phenomenal and worked together while staying in our formation,” said Norris of defenders Jacie Deebach, Jareli Pardo, Jennifer Cosino and Lupita Cosino. Keeper Melanie Morales also had a great game.”
The Tigers, which swept the other seven teams in the league, opens the second half with Oroville (0-5 league, 0-6 overall) at Tonasket (7-0, 7-1-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
“So far, so good,” said Norris. “We still have to maintain composure and keep the intensity up.”
The big match this month comes Tuesday, Oct. 22, with Tonasket hosting second-place Liberty Bell (4-1, 5-3).
“That will be a very good game,” said Norris. “Liberty Bell has a great team so it should be a really good matchup.”
Pateros 3, Brewster JV 3
BREWSTER – Pateros tied, 3-3, with the Brewster junior varsity on Oct. 8.
“It was a short match due to time and light,” said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos.
Aleeka Miller-Smith scored all three goals for the Nannies.
Bridgeport 4, Lake Roosevelt 1
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport topped Lake Roosevelt, 4-1, in a league game Oct. 8.
The victory lifted the Fillies (2-3 league, 4-4 overall) into a tie with the Raiders (2-3, 2-3-1) in the league standings.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Bridgeport is at Okanogan (7-2-1) for a non-league match while Lake Roosevelt is at Brewster (3-2, 3-4-1) for league play.
Manson 6, Oroville 0
MANSON – Manson shut out Oroville, 6-0, in a league soccer match Oct. 8.
The Hornets (0-4 league, 0-5 overall) play at league-leading Tonasket (7-0, 7-1-1) at 4 p.m. Oct. 15.
Okanogan 2, Liberty Bell 0
WINTHROP – Okanogan used two second-half goals to get past Liberty Bell, 2-0, in a non-league match Oct. 7.
“We had a tough time getting shots on goal the first half, but came out much stronger in the second half,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec.
The Bulldogs scored in the 44th minute by Daniele Sparks from Mylie Leitz-Rawson and in the 78th minute by Mya Moses from Sparks.
Standings
(As of Oct. 8)
SOCCER
Caribou Trail League
Cashmere 3 0 6 3 1
Okanogan 2 1 7 2 1
Cascade 2 1 5 5 0
Omak 0 2 3 4 2
Chelan 0 3 3 5 1
Central Washington B League
Tonasket 7 0 7 1 1
Liberty Bell 4 1 5 3 0
Brewster 3 2 3 4 1
Bridgeport 2 3 4 4 0
Lake Roosevelt 2 3 2 3 1
Pateros 0 0 2 7 0
Manson 1 5 2 6 0
Oroville 0 5 0 6 0
VOLLEYBALL
Caribou Trail League
Chelan 3 0 8 0
Okanogan 2 1 6 2
Omak 1 1 7 1
Cascade 1 2 1 0
Cashmere 0 3 2 7
Central Washington 2B League
Brewster 4 0 9 1
Liberty Bell 4 1 8 4
Lake Roosevelt 2 1 4 2
Manson 2 2 7 4
Waterville-Mansfield 1 1 4 4
Soap Lake 1 2 2 6
Oroville 1 2 1 7
Tonasket 1 3 3 5
Bridgeport 0 4 0 9
Central Washington 1B League
Pateros 6 0 6 3
Wilson Creek 5 1 5 3
Entiat 4 2 5 4
Riverside Christian 3 3 3 4
Cascade Christian 2 4 2 4
Moses Lake Christian 1 5 1 5
Easton 0 6 0 6
