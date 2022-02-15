CONCONULLY - Butte Busters Snowmobile Club met Jan. 21 at the home of Steve and Dena Byl, and elected Jake Byl as president.
During its first meeting in more than a year, the club approved minutes from the meeting of Feb. 21, 2020.
Other officers are Ehjay Goss, vice president; Steve Byl, treasurer, and board members Dena Byl, Randy Hurley and Joe Berney.
Steve Byl reported the club has approximately $4,200.
Club members are tracking their trail maintenance hours to submit to Washington State Snowmobile Association to show in-kind contributions for grants.
Recent events include a meeting at Kerr Campground to cut out the Honeymoon Trail, chili feed with Tri-Rivers Snowmobile Club at the Starvation warming hut, and a poker run and drag races hosted by the Bonaparte Snowmobile Club
The club noted that someone stole the front hydraulic cylinder from the mogul groomer at Kerr. Butte Busters recently bought a pole saw to clear trails and decided to buy a chainsaw.
Joe Berney and Jake Byl were recommended for positions on the Okanogan County Snowmobile Board, which meets the first Monday of the month.
Butte Busters’ next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Shady Pines Resort, Conconully. A potluck will be followed by a 7 p.m. meeting. The group decided to meet in members’ homes.
(0) comments
