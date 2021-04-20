OKANOGAN - Pat Byrd and Yank Clark had an “around the horn” during pinochle play April 13.
High scores - Pat Byrd, 8,930; Buck Workman, 8,890; Vicki Harlan, 8,280; Bill Bruton, 8,100.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Diana Sauceda and Debbie Nuhering, Mike Serles and Tommye Robbins, Jane Gleason and Boyd Walton, Tim Norman and George Dunckel; Debbie Nuhering and Buck Workman (twice), Pat Byrd and Vicki Harlan; Pat Byrd and Boyd Walton.
Vicki Harlan and Bill Bruton had 1,000 aces.
