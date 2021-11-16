OMAK – Pat Byrd had the high score in pinochle play Nov. 9 at the Omak Elks Club.
She scored 7,670. Others with high scores were Debbie Nuehring, 7,650; Lisa Turner, 7,430, and Diana Sauceda, 6,960.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Gail Norman and Jennifer Shawl, Joe Shawl and Carole Weitman, Ida Laurie and Turner, Laurie and Jennifer Shawl, Jennifer Shawl and Joe Shawl, Byrd and Sauceda, Jane Gleason and Roy Gleason, Jane Gleason and Yank Clark, Wally Juneau and Jennifer Shawl, Buck Workman and Gail Norman, Norman and Debbie Nuehring.
Byrd and Gail Norman, Workman and Jennifer Shawl each had a round robin.
