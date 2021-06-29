SPOKANE — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is restricting campfires and other activities on department-managed lands in eastern Washington to help reduce the
risk of fire.
Restrictions went into effect June 25.
“Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health and safety for local communities,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager. Department-managed lands “are often closer to communities and lower in elevation than other public lands, so we take these precautions very seriously.”
Wilkerson said the threat of wildfires is happening earlier this year because of extremely warm temperatures and a lack of precipitation. A drought advisory has been in effect for several weeks for many counties.
Forecasts for triple-digit temperatures last weekend and into this week also played into the decision.
A temporary restriction on firearms use also began Friday, June 25 on all department-managed lands in eastern Washington. Target shooting and other gun use is prohibited, but
discharge of a firearm for legal hunting is still allowed.
Overall, the emergency order that imposes restrictions east of the Cascades prohibits:
-Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
-Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
-Discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
-Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
-Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads, and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases, Wilkerson
said. Any changes will be posted on the department’s website at wdfw.wa.gov.
Fireworks are prohibited year-round at all department wildlife and water access areas around the state. Throwing a lit cigarette or any other burning material from a motor vehicle on a state highway also is prohibited.
Campfires, charcoal banned in state parks
Washington State Parks is prohibiting wood campfires and charcoal use in state parks east
of the Cascades.
Restrictions began June 25.
Western Washington state parks may have local restrictions.
With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire ban is necessary
to help prevent accidental wildfires, said the agency. Eastern Washington state parks are under a level 3 campfire ban or higher.
A level 3 ban prohibits wood and charcoal fires but allows gas and propane camp stoves and fire pits.
For areas in western Washington where campfires are allowed, campers should make
sure the fires are completely doused and cool to the touch before leaving, parks officials
said.
Campers and visitors to state parks should check before heading out to learn what — if
any — restrictions might be in place. They also should be prepared for the possibility of sudden changes to any campfire restrictions because of emerging conditions when they arrive at a state park.
The agency said the main off-road vehicle and beginner riding areas at Riverside State Park, near Spokane, are closed temporarily because of extreme weather conditions and high
fire danger.
More information is on the agency’s burn ban web page. Specific parks’ websites also
have information.
Fires prohibited in Lake Roosevelt area
All fires are prohibited in the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area because of fire danger.
The National Park Service imposed the restrictions June 25 until further notice.
No open flames are permitted. That includes, but is not limited to, all fires in National Park Service-provided fire rings and boxes, shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles and propane
campfires.
Self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed.
County, cities impose burn bans
Okanogan County commissioners imposed a burn ban June 21.
The City of Omak followed suit with its own burn ban, also effective immediately, said Fire
Chief Kevin Bowling.
Dry summer weather conditions bring the potential for large and catastrophic fires “that may be a threat to life and cause damage or destruction to homes, businesses, orchards/farmlands and natural resources,” according to the commissioners’ resolution.
It’s very dry “and it’s going to get worse,” said Bowling.
By ordinance, the City of Okanogan has had a burn ban in effect since June 1.
Statewide drought continues to accelerate fire season timelines, which means Washington residents should continue to practice caution and care when recreating or doing yard work,
said the state Department of Natural Resources.
Okanogan County commissioners made a few exceptions to the burn ban, including for recreational fires. Recreational fire exemption permits can be obtained through local fire districts “to promote tourism, economic well-being and enjoyment of the community,
said commissioners.
Such fires must be within a concrete or steel ring no less than eight inches in height with a total fuel area of three feet or less in diameter.
The fire must be two feet or less in height and
for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes.
The ban covers burning of all combustible materials, including outdoor burning of yard vegetation or waste, non-emergent agricultural burning, exploding gun targets and bullet tracer rounds.
