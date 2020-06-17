Agencies open campgrounds under Safe Start
OKANOGAN – Camping and some overnight accommodations now are allowed in Okanogan County.
An April 14 Okanogan County commissioners and health officer issued a joint order prohibiting camping and overnight accommodations from operating. It was amended later in the month under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order to combat coronavirus.
Restrictions have been eased more under the governor’s Safe Start reopening plan. Under Phase 2, where Okanogan County falls, outdoor recreation activities involving fewer than five people outside a single household are allowed.
Phase 3, Ferry County’s status, adds group sports involving 5-50 people, recreational facilities at less than 50 percent capacity and professional sports with spectators.
Washington State Parks has reopened many of its parks, including those in Okanogan and Ferry counties, to overnight camping.
Parks previously were open for day use only. Now open for camping are Alta Lake, Bridgeport, Conconully, Curlew Lake and Pearrygin Lake (east loops only) state parks.
Nearby parks that are open include Daroga (except island sites), Lake Chelan, Lincoln Rock, Steamboat Rock, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls and Twenty-five Mile Creek.
Designated parks are open to camping at half capacity. Other restrictions may be in effect at individual parks, said the state.
For state Department of Natural Resources camping areas, camping is allowed under Safe Start guidelines in counties with Phase 2 or higher status.
Similarly, the U.S. Forest Service has opened many campgrounds within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
By ranger district, open campgrounds include:
Chelan – Mitchell Creek, Deer Point, Corral Creek, Graham Harbor, Gram Harbor Creek, Prince Creek, Refrigerator Harbor, Lucerne, Moore Point, Cascade Creek, Antilon, Snowberry and Domke Falls.
Cle Elum – Kachess, Salmon La Sac, Red Mountain, Cle Elum River, Taneum, Icewater, Riders Camp, Manastash, Wish Poosh, Cayuse Horse Camp and Taneum junction area.
Entiat – Fox Creek, Pine Flats, Lake Creek, Silver Falls, Three Creeks, Cottonwood and North Fork (no water available at any location).
Tonasket – Beth Lake, Bonaparte Lake (group site and double sites closed), Lost Lake (group site and double sites closed), Crawfish Lake, Sugarloaf, Cottonwood, Oriole, Kerr, Salmon Meadows, Tiffany Springs and Fourteen Mile.
Wenatchee River – 8-mile, Bridge Creek, Johnny Creek, Ida Creek, Rock Island and Blackpine.
Naches – Windy Point, Cottonwood, Indian Creek, Lodgepole, Sawmill, Soda Springs and Cougar Flat.
Some developed campgrounds in the Colville National Forest offer overnight access with no services (water, trash, restrooms) and no fees until further notice, said the agency. Water access may be restored in the coming weeks.
People should come prepared with water, toilet paper, garbage bags, soap, hand sanitizer and a way to dispose of human waste properly. More information is on the forest website.
Several concessionaire campgrounds have opened, with more to come.
All trailheads that are snow-free are open.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is increasing access to its recreation sites, but still recommends precautions and social distancing.
Some sites in eastern Washington have reopened for overnight camping. Updates are on the agency’s website, www.blm.gov.
North Cascades National Park Complex also has increased recreational access for overnight use.
“The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis,” said the agency.
As of June 12, the complex reopened access to campgrounds, the wilderness information center (www.nps.gov/backcountry permits/info), back country campsites and overnight stays, Hozomeen area (through the U.S. side only by hiking or boating via Highway 20 and Ross Lake) and Stehekin marina and public docks (boat ramps reopened earlier). For Hozomeen, the international border gate remains closed.
With public health and safety in mind, the agency said it is keeping all visitor centers closed, along with group campsites in Goodell, Colonial and Newhalem campgrounds, and Cascade River Road.
“We urge visitors to bring all of their own supplies, including hand sanitizer, face coverings, toilet paper, and food and beverages,” said park Superintendent Karen Taylor-Goodrich. “Once you arrive, please park only in designated areas, pack out everything you bring, and if you encounter a crowded trailhead or overlook, seek another location to recreate.”
A return to full operations will continue to be phased in and services may be limited, said park officials.
Locally, Omak’s East Side Park has reopened to campers. An online reservation system is in place and may be accessed through the city’s website.
The Pateros RV park is open.
Other municipal park information was not available at press time.
The Colville Indian Reservation remains closed to non-members, except those driving through on state highways, until June 26 by order of the Colville Business Council.
“The closure includes access to all boat launches, lakes, rivers and reservoirs within the exterior boundary of the reservation, which includes Lake Roosevelt and Lake Rufus Woods,” according to tribal officials.
Fishing also is closed to non-members.
