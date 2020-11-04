TONASKET – Carter Mountain wildlife unit offers a good hiking spot for those who want to sample shrub steppe, dry grassland and mixed conifer landscapes.
Okanogan County Tourism Council announced Carter Mountain is its hike of the week.
The six-mile round trip hike offers 503 feet of elevation gain. Prime hiking seasons are spring, summer and fall.
“Known for its abundant wildlife and rich diversity of plants, the preserve is also home to golden eagles and a wide variety of migratory birds,” said the council’s description.
Private property borders “a significant portion” of the area, so visitors are asked to respect that ownership, said the council.
The area also supports black bear, mule deer, cougars, bobcats and rattlesnakes. The latter aren’t so much a factor now that the weather has cooled.
A variety of easy to moderate hiking trails can be found in the area. Terrain ranges from broad valleys to rugged, rocky hillsides with several out-and-back or loop trails.
There are no developed restrooms or other facilities.
To reach the area from Tonasket, go west on Fourth Avenue across the Okanogan River and turn south on Highway 7 for a mile to North Pine Creek Road. Turn west and drive 5.5 miles to a parking area on the left side of the road.
There’s a reader board adjacent to the parking area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.