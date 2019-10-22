Bridgeport tops Pateros, 4-2
CASHMERE – Cashmere soccer stayed undefeated in the Caribou Trail League by edging Okanogan, 1-0, on Oct. 17.
“Our defense and keeper played very well and did a great job of not allowing any shots from inside our box,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec. “Cashmere (6-0 league, 10-3-1 overall) had a lot of possession and took a lot of shots but mainly from 20 or more yards out. Our goalkeeper gobbled all of those shots up.
“Offensively, we created a few chances but couldn’t get any good shots on goal.”
In a 4-0 non-league win over Bridgeport on Oct. 15, Klepec said, “We passed the ball well and played good defense but didn’t create many scoring opportunities until the last five minutes of the game.”
The Bulldogs took the lead 1-0 with a goal by McKenna Roberts on an assist by Mya Moses in the first half.
Okanogan’s late goals included Ariana Perez from Mylie Leitz-Rawson in the 77th minute, followed by Leitz-Rawson with goals in the 79th and 80th minutes on assists by goalkeeper Taylor Meyer and Roberts.
Cascade 20, Omak 0
OMAK – Cascade blasted Omak, 20-0, in a Caribou Trail League soccer match Oct. 17.
“Cascade came ready to play,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “The ladies didn’t have an answer for their speed, touch of movement.
“Alyssa Davis did a great job tracking midfield runs for us.”
Bridgeport 4, Pateros 2
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport topped Pateros, 5-2, on Oct. 16.
“We started a bit late because we didn’t have refs but the match went on,” said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos.
Scoring for Pateros were Aleeka Miller-Smith and Ruby Mota.
“It was a good match for both sides,” said Villalobos.
No scoring was received for Bridgeport.
Oct. 19 scores
Davenport 5, Tonasket 0
Oct. 17 scores
Bridgeport 2, Manson 0
Tonasket 7, Lake Roosevelt 1
Liberty Bell 2, Brewster 1
