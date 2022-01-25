TONASKET - Tonasket Gun Club shooters had the big scores this week, with Lloyd Caton Jr. and Noah Olmstead both shooting 25.
Matt Deebach had 24 and Wayne Lawson shot 23.
Other men’s scores from Tonasket and Oroville clubs were Kurt Meier, 21; Owen Radke, 21; Verne Cole, 21, and Wyatt Radke, 17.
For the women, Debbie Lawson had 16; Jessi Montayne, 14, and Krissy Call, 1.
Youth - James Gasho, 18; Tommy Deebach, 14; Dan Keane, 13.
