OMAK – Ken Chaplin and Buck Workman had 1,000 aces during pinochle play Feb. 10 at the Omak Elks Club.
High scores - Jennifer Shawl, 8,800; Chaplin, 7,960; Joe Shawl, 7,730; Workman, 7,670.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Tom and Marilynn Schieffer; Tom Schieffer and Pat Byrd; Marilynn Schieffer and Debbie Nuehring; Jennifer Shawl and Dee Tarnowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.