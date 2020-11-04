Event honors memory of late Omak Police officer
LOOMIS – Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin took first place in the Oct. 31 Mike Marshall Memorial Open bass tournament at Split Rock on Palmer Lake.
The annual Okanogan Valley Bass Club tournament honors the memory of Omak Police Officer Mike Marshall, who was killed in the line of during in March 1998. He was a bass club member.
The Chaplins hauled in 25.62 pounds of bass, including the tournament’s largest fish, a 6.32-pound smallmouth. The win was their third in a row, said bass club officials.
Greg Helm and Mike Pendergraft placed second at 15.54 pounds, while Mikel Ward and John Marshall, Mike Marshall’s son, placed third with 13.38 pounds.
With the win, Ken Chaplin was named angler of the year.
Logan Clark had the largest smallmouth bass of the year, a 6.52-pounder, and Shad West’s 6.38-pound largemouth was the largest of that type for the year.
As of early October, before the Marshall tournament, club members weighed in 1,456.6 pounds of bass and caught 615 fish.
Warren Baker made the club’s plaques this year.
The club gained more than 20 new members in 2020.
“It’s very awesome to see the club growing at such a rapid pace and getting our youth involved is such a great sport,” said the club.
Mike Marshall Memorial – 1, Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin, 25.62 pounds. 2, Greg Helm and Mike Pendergraft, 15.54 pounds. 3, Mikel Ward and John Marshall, 13.38 pounds. 4, Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor, 11.88 pounds. 5, Craig Randall and Jesse Coyne, 9.86 pounds. 6, Jeff Walter and Adam Vickery, 7.24 pounds. 7, Steven Eldridge and Quinten Clark, 4.74 pounds. 8, Larry Mawdsley and Krista Forest, 4.56 pounds. 9, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 3.38 pounds. Also competing: Craig Tomlinson, Austin Wood and Troy Wood.
Total weight – 96.2 pounds.
Total bass weighed – 35.
Total bass released – 35.
