OLYMPIA – The “Check Out Washington” Discover Pass borrowing program has resumed.
Washington State Parks and the Washington State Library restarted the program as state parks and public libraries begin to reopen.
Check Out Washington allows customers of participating libraries to borrow a Discover Pass for one week. The program, which launched last year in 37 library locations, now serves nearly 175 libraries in most parts of the state, said the state agencies.
North Central Regional Library System is a participant.
Library card holders may use the pass to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Department of Natural Resources.
Last year, libraries lent activity backpacks with binoculars, field guides and Discover passes. Most will lend the pass by itself this summer because of sanitation considerations. People can contact their local participating library for more information.
In addition to Check Out Washington, several libraries offer pass programs through which patrons can visit museums and other cultural attractions at no charge, said state officials.
