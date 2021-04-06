OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks and the Washington State Library have expanded the Check Out Washington program to libraries across the state.
Check Out Washington allows people to borrow a special Library Discover Pass for one week. The program launched as a pilot project in 2019 and expanded in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest program expansion offers increased access to Washington’s state lands, particularly for those living in rural communities with smaller library systems, said Washington State Parks.
Last year, the state Legislature approved $35,000 for the agency to provide special Discover Passes to libraries participating in the program. The passes are valued at $50 and may be transferred between cars, versus the annual non-library Discover Pass, which costs $30 and has a two-car license plate limit.
The budget covers the cost of 700 of the special Discover Passes a year, in perpetuity.
To date, libraries across the state have requested 455 special Discover Passes for people to borrow, up from 309 in 2020.
Library cardholders may use the passes to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state Department of Natural Resources.
