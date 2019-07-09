New arena produces long egg tosses
CHESAW – A packed grandstand enjoyed amazing rides on a new arena floor during the 77th annual Fourth of July Chesaw Rodeo on Thursday.
Cow riding produced interesting competition, as the women took on the event that landed Rayann Wiley of Colville a 65 and fourth place.
Wiley won the senior-all-around cowboy title with the fourth in cow riding added to her win in open barrels.
Cooper Ives of Okanogan and Talliyah Timentwa of Omak shared the junior all-around cowboy title. Each will receive a buckle.
Ives won calf roping while Timentwa garnered points for second in cow riding and fourth in barrels.
Stewart Leslie of Chesaw, who won senior cow riding, teamed with Jake Nelson to win wild cow milking.
Sprinkled between rodeo events were kids’ calf scramble, chicken chasing (caught chickens were prizes) and announcement of door prizes to lucky ticket holders.
The new, blonde-colored arena covered up the old black, rock-filled arena.
The change was really noticed during kids’ games, in which egg tossers were nearly twice as far apart as in the past on their final throws. That’s because the many misses landed on the soft surface and the egg did not break.
Threatening clouds early, which kept temperatures down, gave way to sun later in the afternoon.
The day opened with kids’ games in the morning.
Jacob Morgan of Sammamish ran away with the run out of the arena up the hill behind town and back into the arena. He had a bit of an edged in that he’s going to be a sophomore at Skyline High School, where he competes in cross country.
A parade came through town, starting with the customary canon shot that echoes off the surrounding hills.
This year’s grand marshals were Anita and Ron Fletcher.
For the rodeo, clowns John McCoy and Boone McKinney returned.
McKinney got in some action, being chased by an angry cow up a railing before putting on the brakes to escape a heading.
Rodeo results
Senior roping: 1, Ryan Marchant, Omak. 2, Marion Ives, Okanogan. 3, Dennis Wines, Tonasket.
Bareback – none
Saddle bronc – none.
Ranch saddle bronc – 1, Chase Nigg, Chesaw, 69. 2, Vincent Vargas, Nespelem, 52.
Senior cow riding – 1, Stewart Leslie, Chesaw. 2, Devin McKinney, Chesaw. 3, Chase Nigg, Chesaw. 4, Rayann Wiley, Colville.
Wild cow milking – 1, Jake Nelson/Stewart Leslie. 2, Marion Ives/Erin Quinlan. 3, Devin McKinney/Josh Love.
Open barrels – 1, Rayann Wiley, Colville. 2, Brittany Jewett, Chesaw. 3, Kellie Burton, Tonasket. 4, Phyllis White, Omak.
Senior all-around – Rayann Wiley, Colville.
Junior calf roping – 1, Cooper Ives, Okanogan.
Junior barrels – 1, Sydney Zollman, Chewelah. 2, Samantha Carlson, Inchelium. 3, Raina Zollman, Chewelah. 4, Talliyah Timentwa, Omak.
Junior cow riding – 1, Cody Field, Chesaw. 2, Talliyah Timentwa, Omak. 3, Tyler Lennoye, Omak. 4, Taylor McCoy, Oroville.
Junior all-around cowboy (two buckles awarded) – Cooper Ives of Okanogan and Talliyah Timentwa of Omak.
Peewee barrels – 1, Wesson Tonasket, Omak. 2-3, split, Kady Burton, Tonasket, and Berkley Reagles, Pateros.
Kids’ calf scramble (age 12 and under) – 1, Marques Ives/Cooper Ives, Okanogan. 2, Wesson Tonasket/Jetter Fonseca, Omak. 3, Sadie Fouts/Tristan Ladomirako, Deer Park. 4, Sydney Zollman/Raina Zollman, Chewelah.
Kids’ games:
Chesaw mountain run – Jacob Morgan, Sammamish.
Tug-o-war – Chesaw, in record time.
