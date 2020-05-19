CHESAW - The Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo and associated events have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
“This was not a decision taken lightly,” said organizers. “After many suggestions from our state officials, it is clear that it is not advisable to hold the events in a safe public manner.
“This is the first time in our 78-year history that the rodeo and festivities have been canceled.”
Organizers said they are very disappointed with the outcome of the 2020 year, but “we look forward with excitement to the spring of 2021 when we can continue our tradition of planning and celebrating our community and our country.”
