Dustin Nigg, Chesaw, roars out of the chute during the 2021 Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo.

CHESAW – The Chesaw community will mark the 80th Fourth of July Rodeo on July 4 with rough-and-tumble action, kids’ games, a parade and more.

Activities begin Saturday, July 2, with a community dance that runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Roy Jackson and Friends will perform.

Admission will be charged; those 6 and under are admitted free.

On Monday, activities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Family games are up first, with the parade at 12:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 1.

Admission will be charged, with youngsters 6 and under admitted free. Dry camping is free with an admission ticket.

Sitzmark Ski Area volunteers will offer concessions for both the dance and rodeo.

“They have some of the best hamburgers and hot dogs, so come support them,” say organizers.

Junior events are cow riding, calf roping, calf scramble and barrel racing.

Senior events include cow riding, calf roping, saddle bronc, ranch saddle bronc, bareback, wild cow milking, barrel racing and women’s breakaway roping.

More information about the parade is available from Lindsey Nealey-Acord, 509-485-3435 or 509-429-4359.

