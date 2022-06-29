featured Chesaw marks 80th July 4 rodeo The Chronicle Jun 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dustin Nigg, Chesaw, roars out of the chute during the 2021 Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo. Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHESAW – The Chesaw community will mark the 80th Fourth of July Rodeo on July 4 with rough-and-tumble action, kids’ games, a parade and more.Activities begin Saturday, July 2, with a community dance that runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Roy Jackson and Friends will perform.Admission will be charged; those 6 and under are admitted free.On Monday, activities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Family games are up first, with the parade at 12:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 1.Admission will be charged, with youngsters 6 and under admitted free. Dry camping is free with an admission ticket. More from this section Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Both sides 'ready to move on' WR Terry McLaurin signs $70M extension with Commanders Not your dad's bod: J.J. Watt flaunts his physique as he prepares for fatherhood Sitzmark Ski Area volunteers will offer concessions for both the dance and rodeo.“They have some of the best hamburgers and hot dogs, so come support them,” say organizers.Junior events are cow riding, calf roping, calf scramble and barrel racing.Senior events include cow riding, calf roping, saddle bronc, ranch saddle bronc, bareback, wild cow milking, barrel racing and women’s breakaway roping.More information about the parade is available from Lindsey Nealey-Acord, 509-485-3435 or 509-429-4359. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cow Rodeo Bronc Zoology Racing Calf Roping Events Barrel × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS CITY OF OMAK OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER LOG CHURCH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HIRING TEACHERS AND STAFF! INTERESTED IN CAREGIVING RADIOLOGY/CT TECH - FULL-TIME PATIENT REGISTRATION REPRESENTATIVE - PER DIEM/WEEKENDS CLINIC PATIENT REGISTRATION REP - FULL-TIME DIETARY COOK/AIDE - TEMPORARY/FULL-TIME NA-C FULL-TIME/NIGHTS CERTIFIED CODER - FULL-TIME THREE RIVERS HOSPITAL OPEN POSITIONS! MANSFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN POSITIONS PUBLIC WORKS POSITIONS - CITY OF REPUBLIC Latest News Eddie Montgomery to headline county fair concert Nespelem Celebration set for July 7-10 Recent graduate dies at Omak Lake Water-sewer district scolded by state Okanogan mayor heads to grad school Health officials: Blood donations needed Tonasket releases pool schedule Ballots to be mailed by July 15 Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettFuneral home ownership changesBowers sentenced to nearly 63 yearsLouis Pope Tipper IVSecond pride celebration plannedBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondLeona ForthunMike Craigen Sr. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
