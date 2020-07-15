OLYMPIA – A large portion of the lower Columbia River will remain open for recreational Chinook salmon fishing through July 15.
Shad fishing from Bonneville Dam to the Dalles Dam will also close July 9-15 to reduce impacts on sockeye.
Chinook fishing opened on much of the Columbia River on July 4, and with Chinook returning well above preseason expectations, fishery managers from Oregon and Washington agreed last week to extend the fishery.
The preseason forecast for Chinook returning to the Columbia River mouth was 38,000 fish, but the run estimate has held steady at 65,000 since being upgraded on June 29.
The Columbia River from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco will be open to Chinook fishing until July 15. The daily limit is six; up to two hatchery adults may be retained.
Anglers must release all steelhead and salmon other than hatchery Chinook.
Additional Chinook harvest opportunity is available to recreational anglers from the Interstate 182 bridge upstream to the Brewster area.
Fishery managers will continue to monitor catch downstream of the 395 bridge to determine if additional openings can be provided after July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.