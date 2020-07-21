OLYMPIA – The state has extended the Chinook salmon fishing season on the Columbia River main stem below Highway 395 from July 16-31.
That section of the river also will be reopened for steelhead retention.
The upper Columbia River summer Chinook run was updated to 65,000, with additional opportunity for harvest. No additional impacts on Snake River Endangered Species Act-listed sockeye are expected to occur with the extension, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The affected area is on the Columbia from a line projected from Rocky Point on the Washington bank through Red Buoy 44 to red navigation marker 2 at Tongue Point on the Oregon bank upstream to the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco.
For salmon and steelhead, the daily limit is six fish; up to two hatchery adults may be retained, of which no more than one may be a steelhead. All salmon other than hatchery Chinook must be released, as must wild steelhead.
Salmon and steelhead fishing remain closed through July 31 downstream of the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line. Beginning Aug. 1, fall fisheries start and anglers are reminded to check the 2020-21 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for area-specific seasons and regulations, the department said.
After a brief closure, shad fishing is open in the Bonneville Dam pool.
Fishery managers will continue to monitor returns to ensure that conservation goals are achieved, said department officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.