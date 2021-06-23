OLYMPIA – Trips to Chopaka Lake will take longer than usual this summer because the state Department of Natural Resources has closed nine miles of Chopaka Road for three months.
The closure began June 17.
“The same route will be closed as it was in May and will be clearly marked, so visitors know where to go,” said Pat Ryan, Northeast Region assistant manager. “The route takes users up Toats Coulee to Nine Mile Road and then down to Chopaka Lake.”
Ryan said the closure is essential for land management to mitigate fire and disease risk.
“This closure will aid that effort,” Ryan said.
Forest management operations in the area are related to the Grandview forest health timber sale.
Chopaka Lake is considered one of the top fly fishing lakes in the state.
A DNR campground at the lake offers 15 sites and includes picnic tables, fire pits, a fishing pier and toilets, while a U.S. Bureau of Land Management campground features two small, graveled boat launches.
The detour route is approximately eight miles longer than the direct Chopaka Road route. DNR asks that visitors plan accordingly.
To reach the lake via the detour, travel north from Loomis on Loomis-Oroville Road for 2.2 miles, then turn left onto Toats Coulee Road. Travel west past Chopaka Grade Road and continue west 6.4 miles to the junction with Nine Mile Road. Travel north for 0.4 mile to the next intersection, then continue up the grade to the right for 3.8 miles to the junction with Chopaka Road.
Turn east and travel down Chopaka Road for 3.4 miles to the intersection going to the lake. Travel north for two miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.