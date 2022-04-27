OMAK — Yank Clark and Marilyn Schieffer started pinochle play April 21 at the Omak Elks Club with a 1,500 trump.
High scores were posted by Joe Shawl, 9,040; Marilyn Schieffer, 8,670; Debbie Nuhering, 7,670, and Dale Dunckel, 7,560.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Clark Schieffer, Clark and Nuhering (twice), Ida Laurie and Tim Norman, Joe Shawl and Norma Lawson (twice), Dee Tarnowski and Jennifer Shawl, and George Dunckel and Buck Workman.
