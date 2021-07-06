OKANOGAN – Yank Clark had high score in pinochle play June 29 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Clark racked up 8,450 points. Others with high scores were Peggy Myers, 7,810; Norma Lawson, 6,960, and JoAnn Harrison, 6,840.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Ida Laurie and Roy Gleason; Bill Bruton and Jane Gleason; Clark and Joe Feddersen; Harrison and Peggy Myers; Debbie Nuehring and Pat Byrd, and Byrd and Boyd Walton.
