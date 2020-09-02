OKANOGAN – Shooting sports enthusiasts gathered Aug. 29-30, with Chad Cleveland posting the high score for Saturday’s Rimfire Sporter Match and Carson Lutz taking top honors in Sunday’s 270-shot pistol match.
“A 270-shot pistol match is a long day,” said spokesman Ralph Malone. “Thankfully, it was relatively cooler than it has been, mid 80s vs. mid-100s, but it was still a tough grind.”
In the Aug. 29 event at the Okanogan Wildlife Council upper range, Cleveland shot 94.67 percent overall, with 568 out of a possible 600 aggregate score. Brandon Busching was a close second at 94.17 percent, or 568 of 600.
Both made the cut for scores for medals.
For the Aug. 30 pistol match, Lutz scored 832 of 900 in the .22 rimfire match, 789 of 900 in the centerfire pistol portion and 801 of 900 in the .45 ACP pistol match for an aggregate of 2,422 of 2,700. He placed first in all three categories.
David Schmolke was second in all three categories for second overall at 2,356.
“I really want to Thank Perry Huston for showing up and calling the line for us” on Sunday, said Malone. “He got the job done, and we were actually finished firing before 4 p.m.”
Marnee Cleveland fixed lunch
“I want to give a special shout out to a couple guys who drove from Wenatchee and Bellingham to participate,” said Malone. “When you hit the road at 4 a.m.to shoot a match, you’re dedicated.”
Saturday’s match drew 10 junior shooters, including several first-time competitors, and 14 adults for the second relay of the day.
Allie Eylar topped the junior division with a 519 score and nine X’s out of 600 possible, Malone said.
“Her scores beat a bunch of the old guys,” he said. “Great job, Allie. Shoot like a girl if you can – and you can.”
Civilian marksmanship .22 sporting rifle match
Adult aggregate (600 possible) – 1, Chad Cleveland, 568. 2, Brandon Busching, 565. 3, Spencer Cleveland, 555. 4, Sam Shaw, 549. 5, Pat McGuire, 544. 6, David Reynolds, 543. 7, Ralph Malone, 538. 8, Jared Park, 536. 9, Scott Miller, 533. 10, Jessica Busching, 514. 11, Jason Eylar, 510. 12, Nate Kruse, 505. 13, Missy Eylar, 501. 14, Tom Gschiel, 483.
Junior aggregate (600 possible) – 1, Allie Eylar, 519. 2, Chad Busching, 455. 3 (tie), Frank Eylar and Ryann Park, both 452. 5, Kolt Snyder, 419. 6, Joe Kruse, 416. 7, Arti Chambers, 318. 8, Cy Kruse, 295. 9, Kimber Reynolds, 268. 10, Tyler Busching, 172.
CMP 2700 aggregate pistol match
.22 rimfire (900 possible) – 1, Carson Lutz, 832. 2, David Schmolke, 811. 3, Sam Shaw, 786. 4, Pat McGuire, 772. 5, Tom Gschiel, 646. 6, Chad Cleveland, 638. 7, Spencer Cleveland, 612. 8, Jason Eylar, 455. 9, Ralph Malone, 382. 10, Bill Jarr, 361. 11, Allie Eylar, 325.
Centerfire pistol (900 possible) – 1, Carson Lutz, 789. 2, David Schmolke, 772. 3, Sam Shaw, 707. 4, Pat McGuire, 703. 5, Tom Gschiel, 700. 6, Spencer Cleveland, 297. 7, Bill Jarr, 251. 8, Ralph Malone, 218. 9, Chad Cleveland, 203. 10, Jason Eylar, 148. 11, Allie Eylar, 131.
.45 ACP pistol (900 possible) – 1, Carson Lutz, 801. 2, David Schmolke, 773. 3, Sam Shaw, 754. 4, Tom Gschiel, 693. 5, Pat McGuire, 626. 6, Ralph Malone, 332. 7, Spencer Cleveland, 314. 8, Bill Jarr, 244. 9, Jason Eylar, 232. 10, Chad Cleveland, 200. 11, Allie Eylar, 63.
Aggregate (2,700 possible) – 1, Carson Lutz, 2,422. 2, David Schmolke, 2,356. 3, Sam Shaw, 2,247. 4, Tom Gschiel, 2,039. 5, Pat McGuire, 2,101. 6, Spencer Cleveland, 1,223. 7, Chad Cleveland, 1,041. 8, Ralph Malone, 932. 9, Bill Jarr, 856. 10, Jason Eylar, 835. 11, Allie Eylar, 519.
