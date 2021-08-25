RIVERSIDE – Spencer Cleveland, Okanogan, took advantage of perfect shooting conditions Aug. 21 to set a new record for the Riverside Sportsmen’s Range and a new personal best for himself.
Rain the night before settled the dust, with clear conditions prevailing on Saturday, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Cleveland shot a 195 and five X’s in the standing offhand portion of the match. He then fired a 200/200 with seven X’s in the sitting rapid fire match.
In the prone rapid fire portion, he had 199/200 with seven X’s. The lone single nine missed the 10 ring by less than one millimeter, Malone said.
“He did the same thing in the prone slow fire, scoring 199 out of 200 possible and nine X’s with the lone nine shot being less than one millimeter from being a 10,” said Malone. “That’s amazing shooting skill.”
Two new shooters joined the service rifle fraternity, as Brien Bowling and Gavin Voelckers fired their first match for record.
“We hope to see them come back for more,” Malone said.
Betty Cleveland was statistical officer and Marnee Cleveland cooked burgers.
Match scores – 1, Spencer Cleveland, 800, 80 X’s. 2, Chad Cleveland, 793, 28 X’s. 3, Brien Bowling, 733, 9 X’s. 4, Ralph Malone, 732, 12 X’s. 5, Gavin Voelckers, 594, 2 X’s.
