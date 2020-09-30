OKANOGAN – A special Garand fun match to honor the memory of Christian Johnson was Sept. 26 at the Okanogan Wildlife Council gun range.
Johnson, assistant chief of the Okanogan Fire Department, died Oct. 2, 2019, from injuries suffered during the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire.
The weather was perfect, and Perry Huston prepared a barbecue chicken and ribs dinner for shooters after they’d completed the match, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Chad Cleveland had “smoking hot scores in the first three of the matches to take a commanding lead with 367-6X over second place Spencer Cleveland with 349-3X,” Malone said.
Several junior shooters had a great time on the firing line, said Malone.
The top rimfire score went to junior shooter Tyler Bushing. Chad Bushing was top junior shooter using an AR-15 rifle.
Jessica Busching was the top woman with a personal best score of 285 to score 71 percent.
Scott Miller won the senior division and was third overall with a 339-3X.
Christian Johnson Memorial Garand match – 1, Chad Cleveland, 367, 91.75 percent. 2, Spencer Cleveland, 349, 87.25 percent. 3, Scott Miller, 339, 84.75 percent. 4, Ian Burts, 328, 82 percent. 5, Mike Ferrens, 294, 73.5 percent. 6, Jessica Busching, 285, 71.25 percent. 7, Chad Busching, 227, 56.75 percent. 8, Gary Miller, 161, 40.25 percent. 9, Andy Schutt, 152, 38 percent. 10, Tyler Busching, 122, 30.5 percent.
