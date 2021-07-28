OKANOGAN – Summer play is underway in the Coed Softball League, Club Sports Bar taking an early lead in the standings.
As of July 22, the Club was at 7-1 for the season.
Spokeswoman Shirley Bowden said some games have been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Doubleheaders are planned Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Plex on Rodeo Trail.
All-stars for the week, selected by opposing teams, are:
Hey NDN – Jay Cohen, Tsali Mail, Taylor Kerr, Morgan Smith.
Boo Yaa – Taren Red Star (twice), Riki Wippel (twice).
Club – Kayla Wells (twice), Shawn Townsend (twice), Kelsey Speiser, Hunter Rubert.
Eagle Rock – Eli Driessen (twice), Michelle Jane (twice), Laine Morgan, Travis Adams, Paul Palumbo.
Exit Real Estate – Brooke Schreckengost (twice), Richard Vassar, Stewart Leslie.
El Torito – Brandon Ray, Yvanne Hart.
Scores
Hey NDN 10, Exit Real Estate 3
Hey NDN 13, Eagle Rock 5
Club 11, Eagle Rock 5
Club 12, Exit Real Estate 0
Hey NDN 13, Exit Real Estate 12
El Torito 8, Boo Yaa 5
Boo Yaa 18, Exit Real Estate 11
El Torito 15, Hey NDN 15 (called because of darkness)
El Torito 11, Club 1
Eagle Rock 16, Boo Yaa 0
Club 18, Boo Yaa 12
El Torito 7, Eagle Rock 4
Hey NDN 9, Boo Yaa 8
Club 7, Eagle Rock 6
Club 11, Hey NDN 8
Eagle Rock 7, Exit Real Estate 4
Eagle Rock 15, El Torito 14
Standings
Club Sports Bar 7-1
El Torito 7.5-3.5
Hey NDN 5.5-3.5
Eagle Rock 4-6
Boo Yaa 2-6
Exit Real Estate 0-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.