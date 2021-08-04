OKANOGAN – The Club Sports Bar blasted past Exit Real Estate, 15-2, and Hey NDN, 20-4, to maintain its lead in the Coed Softball League standings as of July 30.
The Club is 9-1 on the season so far.
Scores
Club 15, Exit Real Estate 2
Club 20, Hey NDN 4
Eagle Rock 9, Hey NDN 1
Eagle Rock 15, Exit Real Estate 2
El Torito 16, Exit Real Estate 4
Eagle Rock 18, Boo Yaa 5
Exit Real Estate 14, Boo Yaa 7
Eagle Rock 6, El Torito 4
Hey NDN 5, El Torito 4
All-stars
Club – Hunter Rubert (twice), Jill Townsend, Kayla Wells.
Eagle Rock – Brice Boesel (three times), Trisha Priest, Deb Jane, Shawn Ingraham, Kristi Marchand, Karen Beller.
Hey NDN – Jay Cohen, Shirlee Ramos, Taylor Kerr, Morgan Smith, Gus Smith, Tsalee Mail.
El Torito – Brandon Ray, Yvonne Hart, Tanner Hall, Mirah Ray, Tyler Foth, Trinity Fjellman.
Boo Yaa – Martin Grooms, Alissa Mansker, Janessa Morin, Ed Wolfe.
Exit Real Estate – Quincy Vassar (three times), Leoni Johnson, Richard Vassar, Brooke Schreckengost (twice), Kori Johansen.
League standings
As of July 30
Club Sports Bar 9 1
Eagle Rock 8 6
Hey NDN 6.5 4.5
El Torito 5.5 4.5
Boo Yaa 2 8
Exit Real Estate 1 8
