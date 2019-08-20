Club Tavern holds slim league lead
OKANOGAN – The Club Tavern Sports Bar heads into the final two days of coed softball play as the valley’s league leader.
An end-of-season tournament is planned with the Club, Heatstroke, Hey NDN, D&R Glass and Boo Yaa from the league taking on Oroville, Sumas, Spokane Valley and Ferndale Aug. 24-25 at The Plex, reports league manager Shirley Bowden.
Heading into league play Monday and Tuesday, the Club stands at 16-3, just ahead of Heatstroke Printing at 15-5.
The two teams were to play a single game Tuesday, Aug. 20, on the final night of play.
The Club also was to play Boo Yaa (sixth, 6-10) the same night.
The Club solidified its place atop the standings with wins of 19-0 over Farmers and 16-0 over D&R Glass on Aug. 1.
Despite the loss, D&R has moved into fourth place with upset wins of 11-9 over Heatstroke, 20-11 over Club Tavern and 26-25 over Hey NDN.
Not everything has gone D&R Glass’ way. The team lost 9-4 to Boo Yaa and 12-6 to Farmers.
Hurting Heatstroke’s effort to overtake the Club were losses of 12-11 and 10-9 to Hey NDN.
Mid-Valley Hospital picked up its first win of the season, 8-3 over Emergency Restoration Services on Aug. 13.
ERS had edged the hospital 10-8 on July 30.
Okanogan Valley Coed Softball League standings
(As of Aug. 15)
Team W L
Club Sports Bar 16 3
Heatstroke 15 5
Hey NDN 13 7
D&R Glass 11 8
Farmers 7 10
Boo Yaa 6 10
ERS 5 11
Mid-Valley Hospital 1 18
Scores for the last couple of weeks:
Hey NDN 12, Heatstroke 11
Hey NDN 11 Framers 8
D&R Glass 14, Farmers 8
Heatstroke 14, ERS 3
ERS 10, MVH 8
Hey NDN 16, MVH 2
Club 12, Hey NDN 2
Club 17, ERS 7
Heatstroke 6, MVH 9
Heatstroke 10, Framers 0
Boo Yaa 9, D&R 4
D&R 20, Club 11
Club 11, Farmers 3
D&R 11, Heatstroke 9
D&R 26, Hey NDN 25
Hey NDN 11, Boo Yaa 10
Heatstroke 16, Boo Yaa 15
Heatstroke 17, Club 12
Club 25, Boo Yaa 5
Farmers 12, D&R 6
Farmers 26, Hey NDN 22
Hey NDN 10, Club 9
Hey NDN 30, ERS 8
MVH 8, ERS 3
Club 23, MVH 9
Heatstroke 17, MVH 4
Boo Yaa 15, MVH 14
Boo Yaa 7, D&R 0
Heatstroke 19, Farmers 5
Club 19, Farmers 0
Club 16, D&R 6
