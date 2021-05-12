GRAND COULEE – The May 7-8 Colorama Rodeo marked the return of professional rodeo to north central Washington after a two-year hiatus.
The event was sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the first time.
Whistle Nut was the clown and Haley Proctor provided entertainment with her trick riding. She is the wife of Lake Roosevelt High School graduate and former world bull riding champion Shane Proctor, who competed in Friday’s performance in saddle bronc and bulls.
Haley Proctor also competed in breakaway roping.
Other local competitors included Wyatt Covington, Omak, bulls; Fran Orozco Marchand, Omak, saddle bronc, bareback and bulls; Sabrina Lay, Omak, barrel racing; Jamie Jess, Coulee City, breakaway roping; Hailey Peha, Almira, breakaway roping; Krista Marchand, Omak, barrels, and Kaelyn Marchand, Omak, barrels.
Total payout was $19,052.
Friday, May 7
Bareback – 1, Cache Hill, Auburn, Calif., 77. 2, Cooper Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 76. 3, Bruin Bradshaw, Challis, Idaho, 72. 4, Payton Wright, Pendleton, Ore., 69.5.
Steer wrestling – 1, Justin Kimsey, Kennewick, 4.3. 2, Hayden Fullerton, Dayton, 6.1. 3, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 6.3.
Team roping – 1, Brit Ellerman, Fort Lupton, Colo., and Taylor Duby, Nampa, Idaho, 6.0. 2, Brad Yerian, Corvallis, Mont., and Brandon Yerian, Corvallis, Mont., 6.2. 3, Houston Ray Hull, Warden, and Joey Bergevin, Ellensburg, 6.6. 4/5, Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., and Jason Minor, Ellensburg, 6.9. 4/5, T.C. Hammack, Chiloquin, Ore., and Shane Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 6.9.
Breakaway roping – 1, Danyelle Williams, Vale, Ore., 3.9. 2, Annie Minor, Ellensburg, 4.1. 3, Camber White, Weatherford, Texas, 4.2. 4, Sydney Berquist, LaCrosse, 9.1.
Tie-down roping – 1, Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., 11.0. 2, Cooper Mills, St. John, 11.3. 3, Travis James Eller, Colville, 11.5.
Barrel racing – 1, Danyelle Williams, Vale, Ore., 17.81. 2, Leigh Parker, Northport, 17.98. 3, Tracy Matz, Missoula, Mont., 18.24. 4, Cassi Johnson, Baker City, Ore., 19.10.
Saddle bronc – 1, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 70.5. 2, Calvin Shaffer, Elgin, Ore., 67. 3, Sam Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., 64. 4, Hayden Hall, Redmond, Ore., 62.5.
Bulls – 1, Weston Grant, Toppenish, 79.
Saturday, May 8
Bareback – 1, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 83, $526.40. 2, Cache Hill, Auburn, Calif., 77, $394.80. 3, Cooper Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 76, $263.20. 4, Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, Mont., 74, $131.60.
Steer wrestling - ½, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.3, $674.45. ½, Justin Kimsey, Kennewick, 4.3, $674.45. 3/4, Hayden Fullerton, Dayton, 6.1, $289.05. 3/4, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 6.1, $289.05.
Team roping – 1, Jason Stewart, Pendleton, Ore., and Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 5.1, $954.10 each. 2, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Andy Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 5.3, $789.60 each. 3/4, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, 5.5, $542.85 each. 3/4, Dale Benevides, Naalehu, Hawaii, and Calgary Smith, Adams, Ore., 5.5, $542.85 each. 5, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Wyatt Hanson, Oakdale, Calif., 5.6, $296.10 each. 6, Shane Erickson, Terrebonne, Ore., and B.J. Roberts, Hermiston, Ore., 5.9, $164.50 each.
Breakaway roping – 1, Jordan Minor, Hermiston, Ore., 2.5, $1,144.92. 2, Courtney Wood, McArthur, Calif., 2.9, $947.52. 3, Sarah Morrissey, Thedford, Neb., 3.0, $750.12. 4, Bailey Patterson, Pendleton, Ore., 3.2, $552.72. 5, Dusti Crenshaw, Touchet,3.3, $355.32. 6, Britni Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 3.5, $197.40.
Tie-down roping – 1, Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 10.2, $864.80. 2, Shane Erickson, Terrebonne, Ore., 10.6, $648.60. 3, Kass Kayser, Ellensburg, 10.9, $432.40. 4/5, Jeff Coelho, Echo, Ore., and Jordan Tye, Canby, Ore., 11.0, $108.10 each.
Barrel racing – 1, Britni Carlson, Hermiston, Ore., 17.39, $859.67. 2, Kacey Gartner, Walla Walla, 17.69, $736.86. 3, Pamela Coker, Cheney, 17.70, $614.05. 2, Jordan Minor, Hermiston, Ore., 17.79, $532.19. 5, Danyelle Williams, Vale, Ore., 17.81, $409.37. 6, Codi Fuller, Kennewick, 17.82, $327.49. 7, Kaycie Rae Kayser, Ellensburg, 17.84, $245.62. 8, Hilary Imhof, Stanfield, Ore., 17.85, $163.74. 9, Kaite Breazeale, Pasco, 17.91, $122.81. 10, Karla Gust, Ritzville, 17.97, $81.87.
Saddle bronc - 1, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., 81, $842.24. 2, Tate Owens, Colbert, 75, $631.68. 3, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 70.5, $421.12. 4, Dougie Hall, Browning, Mont., 70, $210.56.
Bulls – 1, Weston Grant, Toppenish, 79, $2,169.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.